Joplin Little Theatre's production of "Leading Ladies" features Michaela West, no stranger to area stages as an actor, directing her first full-length production. The production opens tonight and runs until Sunday.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Carthage losing a law suit over four bridges.
- A new principal at Joplin High School.
- Our next round of questions for school board candidates.
