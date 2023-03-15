Michaela West is often on stage — occasionally as a leading lady. This time, for the Joplin Little Theatre production of "Leading Ladies," she's directing.
It's the first time she has taken on the role by herself for a full-length show.
"It can feel daunting, but I'm lucky because we have an amazing crew," West said. "The people we have in tech, lighting, costumes and sound. I'm able to not have to worry about anything except actors, and making sure it all looks good."
Joplin Little Theatre's production of "Leading Ladies," a cross-dressing farce written by Ken Ludwig, begins this Wednesday at the theater. The play, full of madcap action and hijinks, has become popular despite its relatively short life. It first premiered in 2004.
The plot centers on two Shakespearean actors whose star turns have fallen. They discover that an older woman, soon to leave behind a large fortune, is desperately searching for her sister's children, Max and Steve.
The two actors devise a scheme to pose as Max and Steve in order to make a claim for that inheritance. When they discover those two nephews are actually nieces, they remain committed to the scam and rely on their acting and makeup skills to see it through.
Set in the ailing woman's mansion, the play's actions take turn after turn, with the two actors finding themselves in increasingly awkward situations.
This is not West's first turn with the play: She was an assistant costume designer for a production at Joplin High School.
West said the comedy is light-hearted and whimsical, without a lot of serious issues at play. What is serious, she said, is the amount of intricacy and structure behind its scripted chaos.
"Ludwig is a notorious playwright for his hijinks," West said. "I imagine the scenes in 'Scooby-Doo' where they run in and out of doors. This play is set in a ginormous house with a grand staircase and four or five different entrances. I have to be on top of everyone going in or out. The hijinks need to be consistent."
At the forefront of all those hijinks are the characters of Leo Clark and Jack Gable, played by Logan Carnes and JJ Ramos. West said she has worked with the two in other productions, and was excited for them to audition.
Watching the two become her lead actors has been entertaining, she said, as she has watched the two actors grow into roles that require multiple characterizations.
"The fun thing is that it's very much a challenge," West said. "When they get the wigs and dresses on, and go in and out of characters as a man one minute and a woman the next, it's fun to watch them grow and see how much better they get every time."
The audience is in on the jokes as the characters slowly discover what kind of obstacles they face. Getting that right takes a cast on top of their craft, West said, and the rest of her cast members have been up to the task.
The cast includes Chelsea Jarman, Briana Blair, Brad Peters, Carolyn McGowan, Jade Lowe and Kaeden Tebbets.
"In a comedy where one character knows something that the audience doesn't, and the audience is in on it, that takes a lot of work getting it right," West said. "When you get to the end of a Ludwig script, you have to be down to the minute, and have your pacing right. My actors have taken that and ran with it, taking on a wordy show with not a lot of scene changes. I know how hard that can be, and I couldn't be happier with them."
