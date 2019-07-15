The League of Women Voters will hold an informational meeting for area residents from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway.
The meeting is being held so people — women and men alike, from all political affiliations — can get to know the group and become educated about empowering voters. Event organizers also hope to gauge interest in forming a branch of the league in Joplin.
Leaders from the Springfield affiliate will speak, answer questions and provide an idea of what to expect from participating in a Joplin league. Before the formal discussion gets underway, the event will open with a time for guests to mingle and get to know one another.
The league, based in Washington, D.C., is a nonpartisan group dedicated to ensuring that elections remain free, fair and accessible.
Recent issues that have drawn the attention of the national group include President Donald Trump's attempt to place a citizenship question on the 2020 census. The Supreme Court had blocked his effort by disputing his administration’s rationale for demanding that census respondents declare whether they were citizens.
The president then said he would sign an executive order directing every federal department and agency to provide the Commerce Department with all records pertaining to the number of citizens and noncitizens in the country, The Associated Press reported.
"Now that the threat of a citizenship question on the census appears to have ended, the focus must turn toward ensuring the 2020 census is conducted appropriately and comprehensively," League of Women Voters board president Chris Carson and CEO Virginia Kase said in a statement. "The league is focused on providing resources and education nationwide, working through Complete Count Committees to ensure that in 2020 the United States compiles the most complete count possible. We call on the administration to do the same."
The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, based in Springfield, offers a variety of local initiatives to its community. Last month, it held the first of a series of events to take place through August 2020 to celebrate the national group's 100th anniversary. It also has scheduled a September talk with Elaine Weiss, author of "The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote," and a subsequent discussion of voting rights, as well as a local candidate forum prior to next year's elections.
History
The League of Women Voters was founded by Carrie Chapman Catt in 1920 during the convention of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. The convention was held just six months before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, giving women the right to vote, according to the national group.
