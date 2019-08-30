A lease agreement that will allow Area Agency on Aging Region X to operate the new Joplin Senior Center will be proposed for approval by the Joplin City Council.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday because the regular meeting date, Monday, is the Labor Day holiday and city offices are closed that day.
The lease agreement would go into effect immediately and would run through Aug. 31, 2022, with approval by the agency's board of directors as well as the council.
It would automatically renew every three years unless terminated by the agency or the city. The agency would have the right to terminate at any time with 60 days advance notice if funding would not permit it to operate the programs it provides at the center.
There is no rent or deposit required by the agreement. It restricts the activities at the center to providing meals, support and recreational services to senior citizens.
The agreement specifies that the agency is responsible for the employment, training and supervising of the employees necessary to run the senior services operations at the center. The agency must provide maintenance, janitorial services and utilities.
Liability insurance also must be provided and the city is to be held harmless from claims.
The city maintains the right to enter the building to examine its condition and to make repairs as well as to conduct health department inspections of the kitchen.
Rental of the building for events involving senior citizens is allowed on Friday evenings and Saturdays. Rentals are arranged through the city of Joplin's Parks and Recreation Department, and applications are handled at parks offices in the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St.
The city has developed a use policy for the building. It requires reservations for a rental 30 days before the proposed use. The rental fee and a damage deposit are due at the time the application is filed and, if an event is canceled, only half the rental fee will be returned except in cases where weather prevented an event from taking place.
Rental is not allowed for religious or political activities and for groups operating for commercial gain. A nonprofit event for fundraising is allowed.
The center, located at 2616 S. Picher Ave. next to Mercy Park, opened last summer. It was built at a cost of $5.2 million to replace with the use of federal disaster recovery grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to pay for the building.
The new building replaced a building at 2202 Jackson Ave., which was constructed in 1978 and had become inadequate for the programs and services provided to seniors. The old building was not built to federal standards for access to its restrooms. Its kitchen and offices were too small for the amount of activity taking place there, city officials said at the time.
That building took a hit in the tornado, which damaged a wall that — though repaired — sometimes still leaks in the rain.
A number of seniors signed a letter to the city in 2013 asking for a new center, though the new building has been criticized because the parking lot is not all on one level. There is a ramp from the lower parking level to the upper side, though seniors have said many of them have difficulty walking that far on a slope.
There also are not enough handicapped parking spaces, seniors have said. There also is a shortage of space to access the pickup of meals that are delivered by volunteers, though some changes have been implemented to try to make meal pickup less difficult.
Old building
The city has not yet disposed of the former Senior Center building at 2202 S. Jackson Ave. One local group that wants to start a recovery center for those who are working on addiction recovery have asked that the city donate the building for that use.
