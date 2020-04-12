Legacy of fire chief, Galena advocate lauded

GALENA, Kan. — Melvyn Neil “Bill” Hall, a longtime firefighter and community volunteer, died Satruday morning surrounded by his family. He was 82.
Friends and family members essentially said his name was synonymous with his hometown of Galena.
Hall joined the Galena Volunteer Fire Department in 1956, ultimately served as secretary, assistant chief and, from 1985 on, as chief. The City Council earlier this year did add his name to the volunteer fire service.
Hall was instrumental in many community events, but was known in particular as the driving organizational force behind the town’s annual Galena Days celebration. Hall’s efforts helped raise thousands of dollars for the fire department with the annual festival, of which he was master of ceremonies for 40 years.
He taught in the Joplin School District for three decades: specifically North Junior High, Memorial High School and Joplin Junior High. He received his master’s degree in 1972 from Pittsburg State University. He also served in the Army Reserves beginning in 1958.
His wife of 57 years, Judy, survives, as do their three children — Steve Hall, Leigh Ryan and Becky Qualls.
Ashley Qualls Groves, his granddaughter and a city councilwoman, said it was common for Hall to inspire people around him. He encouraged her to seek election to the council, and supported her in all of her endeavors. She described him as loving and said he always told people how proud he was of them.
“He was warm and genuine,” she said. She said for years he had been sending letters to people to applaud them for all of the ways they were making a difference in their community. “Many people have reached out to us and said, ‘he wrote me a letter when my dad died’ or ‘he wrote me one when I got an award.’ He did this all of the time. Someone posted on Facebook, ‘He would always make you feel like a million bucks when you left him.’”
County Sheriff David Groves, Hall’s grandson-in-law, was serving as a volunteer firefighter in Columbus in the 90s when he first met Hall. Groves said Hall was a legend in the fire service, and regardless of what department you were with, he was willing to teach you new things.
“He cared so much about his family and his community, maybe more so than anybody I know,” said Groves. “Everything he did was to help either his family, fire department or community in some way. He’d always called me sheriff, and I’d call him chief.”
Jerry Derfelt said he and Hall worked together for decades at the Derfelt Funeral Home, as well as with the fire department. Hall was an ambulance driver in the Derfelt family business for 25 years. Hall taught him patient care, vehicle maintenance and carpentry work that was part of countless projects together.
“Working with him over the years, he taught me a lot,” said Derfelt. I was also on the fire department with him for 32 years. When I turned 18, he was instrumental for me getting on the fire department.”
Derfelt characterized Hall as an older brother, a mentor and a lifelong friend. He said the two friends worked together on the Galena Days fest.
Brian Smith, former superintendent of Galena Schools, knew Hall for 18 years and first met him after becoming the high school principal. Smith said he never saw him unhappy and that he spread joy everywhere he went. He thought of him as “walking sunshine.”
One of Smith’s favorite memories of Hall was the fact that he would send him handwritten notes. Smith said he received one of Hall’s notes when he accepted a position in his hometown as the superintendent of the Columbus School District in July 2018. Smith described Hall as being the main motivator of why he wanted to give back to his community.
“Bill was such a talented person, and he could’ve gone anywhere and done anything he wanted to do, but he wanted to stay home to make a difference in his community,” he said. “And he did for many years, but his family, children and grandchildren have all stepped up in the community to lead. I think his spirit will go on in Galena.”
Lance Nichols, Galena mayor and Hall’s neighbor, said Hall “knew everybody in town. He was an encyclopedia. He was outgoing, friendly and always had kind words to say. He was just an amazing guy. He’s definitely going to be missed.
