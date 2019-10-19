CARTHAGE, Mo. — Early morning showers threatened to put a damper on the 53rd annual Maple Leaf Parade on Saturday in Carthage, but the event went off without a hitch under cloudy skies and cool fall air.
Thousands of people lined the parade route that stretched more than a mile from the Carthage Square, past the historic Victorian homes on Grand Avenue to the Carthage Junior High School on River Street and Centennial Avenue.
“People come from everywhere; they make special trips from far away just to be together with everyone,” said Stephanie Marroquin as she sat on the square with her son, Marcus, 8, and other members of her family an hour and a half before the parade started.
“We have to get good spots, and you have to be here early to get good spots.”
“We always get this same spot every year,” Marcus added. “It’s a good spot because it’s on the corner. The parade is fun, and you get candy.”
Getting ready
The Carthage Chamber of Commerce said 153 parade entries, from small floats and vehicles to marching bands from across the region, entertained the mass of people for more than 90 minutes.
Robert Carlton, owner of Carlton Plumbing, was up late Friday getting his entry into the parade ready in a friend’s garage not far from the spot where he was supposed line up.
His entry was an old golf cart. He dressed up the cart with panels that looked like video game screens featuring the “Super Mario Bros.” characters, pipes that squirted water and a fake propeller on the back.
“I’ll hit a switch and throw a little water out the pipes on the side,” Carlton said. “We’ll be playing the ‘Mario Bros.’ theme, and it’s loud. We didn’t want to copy the ‘Mario Bros.’ game because anyone can do that, so we made it like the cart was left on the wrong end of town and some guys took it over and instead of ‘Mario Bros.,’ it’s the ‘Bario Bros.’”
On Saturday morning, Carlton’s entry was judged and won the Community Image (Adult) award, one of six awards the Carthage Chamber of Commerce hands out to floats in the parade.
Classic cars
On the square Friday night, dozens of classic cars ringed the historic Jasper County Courthouse for the Maple Leaf Cruise night, something of a precursor to Saturday’s larger Maple Leaf Car Show, which is held on the grounds of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer at Grand and Fairview avenues.
Lance and Debra Summers, from Excelsior Springs, were on the square on Friday showing off their 1950 Sedan Delivery, a station wagon built as a delivery vehicle and painted in U.S. Army green and with an Army star.
They also displayed the car at Saturday’s Maple Leaf Car Show.
The couple are natives of the area. They’ve made it a tradition to return to the Maple Leaf Festival every year since they moved away.
“We’d come down before we had this car to visit family and friends and see the festival,” Debra Summers said. “I’ve been coming to Maple Leaf since it started; my mom brought me up here when I was just little, and I couldn’t remember what was going on. Now that we’ve got the car, we can participate. And I have to look at my courthouse. That was my thing as a kid: If I got lost, I looked for the courthouse, and if I could find it, I could get home.”
Morning fuel
Maple Leaf morning starts early for the employees and administrators of the Carthage Fire Department.
Since the mid-1980s, the fire department has hosted a pancake feed, with unlimited pancakes, sausage and drinks for $5 per person.
Fire Chief Roger Williams prides himself on being the first of his staff to get to the station, sometime around 3:30 a.m., to prepare, but this year, someone beat him to it.
“Good for him,” Williams said with a laugh. “We get everything going, we’ve got to get the trucks out of the engine room and get the table set up, and we’ve got to get everything in here rolling and mixed up and prepared. I think this morning we were serving at 5:30 a.m. We like to open at 6, but if we’re ready, it’s fine. We’re here, and we’ve got it cooking.”
Williams said firefighters serve between 1,000 and 1,200 people a year at a cost of $5 per person. The money goes into the Firefighters Benefit Fund, which allows the department to donate to different causes.
Sherry Lasiter, Carthage, said she started bringing her family to the pancake feed 10 years ago.
“It’s a good cause and we want to support the city of Carthage,” Lasiter said. “This is family day, and it’s a good way to get started. We start here then the kids come to our house and play games and stuff, then they bundle up and take chairs and haul them to the parade.”
At the parade
Parade lineup begins before sunrise, and this year, it began under cloudy skies and light rain.
Trailers, vehicles, marching bands, and other entries found specific numbered spots reserved for them on the narrow streets west, north and south of the square.
Larry Hedin, outreach director at Carthage’s Faith Lutheran Church, was setting up the church’s float as the sun started to rise behind the Jasper County Courthouse.
“We’ve had a float in the Maple Leaf Parade every year going back I don’t know how many years,” Hedin said. “This year, the theme of the float tied right into the theme of Maple Leaf, it’s the ‘Legacy of Faith.’ This is our 90th year anniversary as a church, so it’s the legacy of Faith Lutheran tying into the Legacy of Maple Leaf.”
Doug Klouse was preparing to drive the Carthage VFW Post’s World War II-era half-track truck in the parade, another Maple Leaf tradition that dates back to the 1990s.
“It’s nice driving the halftrack in the parade, although we don’t have any power steering, so it’s hard steering it,” Klouse said. “It brings tears to your eyes seeing everyone stand up and salute and wave at you as you go by. We’ve had guys that said there’s no way you can make me cry, but they sit there and cry all the way through it because of people standing and saluting and clapping and all that.”
Legacy continues
Just prior to the parade starting, Rob and Lori Hill, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, prepared to take their appointed place in one of the leading vehicles.
They were here to represent Rob’s mother, Helen Hill, who was named Maple Leaf grand marshal but couldn’t attend because of ill health.
The chamber said Hill was one of the few people left alive who played a key role in starting the Maple Leaf Festival 53 years ago.
“She worked for the Carthage Press for many years, and I think she was mainly in the advertising department,” Rob Hill said. “I don’t know all the details because I was awful young when she was here, but evidently she worked closely with (then Press owner) Robert Dale and was instrumental in getting the Maple Leaf Festival started back in the day.”
Hill said he hadn’t been back to the festival in more than 40 years, but his memories of those early days are vivid.
Hill said his mother was disappointed she couldn’t make the trip. He said the festival has changed drastically from his days in Carthage.
“It’s absolutely huge, I saw the list of the floats and bands and stuff, it’s amazing,” Hill said. “It has definitely grown a lot. I’m sure the founders hoped it would become a tradition, but I’m also sure they had no idea that it would be this big of an event for this long.”
Paradewinners
A panel of judges from the Carthage Water & Electric Plant looked over the floats immediately before the Maple Leaf Parade and handed out six awards to outstanding entries:
• A float entered by Leggett & Platt won the Sweepstakes Award.
• The Southwest Missouri Bank float won the Artistic Achievement Award.
• Carlton Plumbing’s float won the Community Image Award for floats made by adults.
• The Jasper County 4H won the Community Image Award for floats made by youth.
• A float from Maple Leaf Tanning won the Special Recognition Award.
• Arvest Bank’s entry won the Chamber’s Choice Award.
