CARTHAGE, Mo. — Leggett & Platt Inc. this week notified officials of another location being hit by temporary, unpaid layoffs, this one affecting 83 employees who work at its wire mill, 1225 E. Central in Carthage.
Those layoffs began April 9 and, like earlier announced layoffs, “are intended to be temporary and last less than six months,” the company said.
This follows a round of layoffs affecting 422 workers at the company's Branch One operations, 229 N. McGregor Ave., and 215 layoffs at its automotive segment plant at 1460 Jackson Drive, both in Carthage. Both of those were announced earlier this month.
The layoffs are announced via Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices filed with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
In all three instances, the company said it was “taking these employment actions because of COVID-19-related business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable.”
Leggett & Platt has been affected by the pandemic since it surfaced in China in late 2019. Based in Carthage, Leggett & Platt has 22,000 employees worldwide — including 2,000 in Missouri — and operations in 18 countries.
In an email to the Globe last week, when asked about ongoing layoffs, company officials said they have eliminated nonessential expenses and reduced capital spending, and executive officers have taken pay cuts. However, those were not enough, and the company has initiated “significant temporary layoffs globally, at both manufacturing facilities and our corporate headquarters.”
No information about layoffs at the corporate offices has been provided.
“Due to the rapid and significant impact of COVID-19 on demand in Leggett & Platt’s markets, we are making decisions every day to ensure the long-term health and safety of our employees and proactively safeguard the company,” the company said in a statement. “As we are forced to take steps necessary to weather an extended economic downturn, many of our employees are directly impacted in all parts of the business. As stay-at-home orders lift and demand increases in our businesses, we will begin to bring our employees back to work as quickly as practical.”
A more current update on the company’s situation is expected on Monday, when it announces its first-quarter 2020 earnings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.