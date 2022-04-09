CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s hard to surprise a principal in their own school, and Laurel Rosenthal is no exception.
After 55 years at Mark Twain Elementary School as a teacher and principal, Rosenthal has her finger on the pulse of everything happening.
But on Friday, her staff, students and two state lawmakers managed to surprise her in the school multipurpose room.
Rosenthal said after the ceremony, “I usually know what’s going on in this building and I was shocked. They did a good job keeping it a secret.”
Former student returns
Rosenthal is retiring at the end of this school year, having spent 21 years as a kindergarten teacher and 34 years as the principal of the school on South Main Street.
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, who was in Rosenthal’s kindergarten class many years ago, and state Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, came to the school to present proclamations from the Missouri House of Representatives and Missouri Senate recognizing Rosenthal for her service in public education.
Smith told the students in the assembly that Rosenthal taught him values and traits he appreciates today.
“When I think back on my time here, the things I remember the most are the values that she helped instill in me when I was your age, and to talk about honor and respect and character and integrity and hard work and Mark Twain pride,” Smith said. “That is still as important today as it was when I was a little boy. I think back on that time in my life and it helps me make decisions now as an adult, and I have her to thank for helping instill that in me like she’s helped instill it in you.”
White told the students that presenting proclamations to recognize distinguished people in the state is part of the fun of being a legislator.
“It feels good when you guys get an A on your papers, you feel good, you go home and show it off,” White told the students. “Well, teachers don’t really get A’s on papers anymore. What they get is they get to see you when you become our age and Mrs. Rosenthal has done this for 55 years. She didn’t just influence Rep. Smith, she’s not just influencing you, she’s had 55 years of students who have come through this building to her class when she was a teacher that are all over the country, and probably some who are all over the world.”
Honors and a flag
In addition to the resolutions presented by Smith and White, Cathy Jo Loy, with the newly formed Republican Women of Jasper County club, presented that group’s first Golden Apple Award to Rosenthal.
“We’re a brand new club, we’re right about a year old,” Loy said. “We chose three priorities and our No. 1 priority is education because we believe that communities that have strong education produce great citizens, and that’ll be you some day, and then you’ll stay in our community and you’ll make our community better. I had students here and Mrs. Rosenthal made such a difference in their lives because they learned respect and honor and the things that we want all of our students to learn in Missouri. We’re really proud that Jasper County has Mrs. Rosenthal.”
Lana Griffith, an employee at Mark Twain, also presented Rosenthal with a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol on President’s Day, Feb. 21, as recognition of her service. It came from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
Smith said Rosenthal is considered a leader in public education across the state, but it’s what she’s given to the students who came through Mark Twain’s halls that matters the most.
“It’s an honor to be here around the time of her retirement,” Smith said. “To be in the capacity that I’m in to recognize her accomplishments, it’s a pretty cool experience for me. She was my kindergarten teacher, and I went on to finish grade school here. It’s a pretty cool thing for me to be back in this capacity.”
Rosenthal has repeatedly passed credit for her successes on to her staff and her students, and Friday was no exception.
“These honors that I’m getting are not really for me, they’re for all of the students and the staff and the parents who have been with me for 55 years,” Rosenthal told her students. “I didn’t get anything on my own, I got it because of all of you, my past staff, my past students. It’s just been a wonderful journey and I thank you all for this. Your songs are beautiful and I appreciate my staff and my students and all the parents and all of you so much, it’s just heartwarming and I thank you for this surprise.”
