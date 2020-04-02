Len Ingrassia: 2020 Lexus ES 350 offer a lot of luxury for the money

While SUVs continue to dominate the market, the luxury midsize sedan segment is growing in popularity among affluent buyers looking for craftsmanship, performance and reliability.
The 2020 Lexus ES 350 series is near the top of a short list delivering most of what people want in a world-class sedan, although there are a few drawbacks along the way.
• Pros: whisper quiet ride, posh interior treatment, outstanding safety scores.
• Cons: quirky infotainment mouse pad, rear seat back does not fold, front-wheel drive.
The ES 350 is available in four trim levels and as a hybrid. The base ES delivered price is $40,925; Luxury ($43,780); Ultra Luxury ($44,755) and F Sport ($45,658). Each is front-wheel drive and mated with a smooth shifting eight-speed transmission.
While some rivals offer engine choices, the ES is powered by a spirited 3.5-liter V6 producing 302 horsepower exhausting through dual chrome tipped pipes. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 mph recorded a respectable 6.3-second time.
Some higher-priced rivals will top that mark, including the BMW 5 Series or Genesis G80, both fine cars.
What separates the Lexus from its rivals is its commanding fit and finish. Stepping into the sedan cabin, there is a feeling of supple luxury all around. From its form-fitting leather seats, futuristic cabin layout and available 12.3-inch navigation and entertainment screen, our Ultra Luxury test car oozed opulence.
I'm not saying that rivals aren't similar, but Lexus engineers have mastered the panache look and feel like no other.
We did take issue with the infotainment touch pad, a distracting device that controls screen movement for navigation, entertainment and climate through finger movements across its surface. The screen is not touch controlled, so you need to eyeball cursor movement on the screen while making adjustments. We found this process is best done while parked to avoid taking eyes off the road.
While a safety suite of technology has long been included with Toyota products, the ES has moved its popular blind-spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert features along with parking assist with auto braking for rear passenger detection and panoramic screen view to the options column at $1,900.
Little else can be faulted on the new ES though, and this year, the inclusion of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Smart Phone integration is welcome across the lineup. In its seventh generation since 2019 refinements, the new car is mostly a carryover with no sheet metal variance.
Those wanting a higher degree of performance can opt for the F Sport with its additional components and badging inside and out, but the base model with a few options here and there will satisfy most consumers for a lot less coin.
The ES features a giant trunk with 16.7 cubic feet of cargo and an available power trunk lid that operates hands-free or with the key fob switch. Unlike some rivals, the rear seat back does not fold to accommodate oversize items.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury
Engine: 3.5-liter V6, 302 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 22 city, 32 highway, 26 combined.
Assembled: The Lexus ES 350 is now assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing facilities at Georgetown, Ky.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Lexus ES 350 its highest rating of “Good” in moderate and small overlap frontal collision for driver and passenger side, side impact, rollover and whiplash protection from rear impact. The IIHS also awarded a "Superior" rating for the Lexus standard front-crash safety system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rated the ES 350 five stars overall, its highest rating, with five stars in side impact collision test and five stars for driver protection in frontal crash and four stars for passenger protection in frontal crash and rollover protection.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile basic; six-year/70,000-mile powertrain.
