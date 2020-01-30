Len Ingrassia: Anniversary edition marks 50-year-old Nissan Z

The 2020 Nissan 370Z may be dated and lack technology, but driving this throwback is a blast from the past. The venerable sports car celebrates its 50th with an anniversary edition that's long on nostalgia while paying tribute to its roots.
The first Datsun 240Z was a sellout in an era that first thought Japanese sports cars were ludicrous. Fast forward to today's model, and the concern shifts to an 11-year run with its sixth generation without much change, although a few modifications are keeping the brand vibrant.
• Pros: fun to drive, dynamic performance, classic look.
• Cons: limited cargo, highway noise, replicated interior.
We spent a week with the anniversary edition and came away with a plethora of passersby thumbs up and a new appreciation of what the Z represents. While change has not been uppermost throughout the years, a solid suspension system and great handling make up for what's lacking in technology.
All Z's are powered by a V6 engine with 332 horsepower and mated with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. A track-geared Nismo uses the same naturally aspirated engine tweaked to 350 horsepower, new wheels, suspension and exterior cladding, all for a price.
Prices range from the just over $30,000 to just under $50,000. Also for 2020, the convertible top has been dropped, no pun intended.
The anniversary edition, adorned with racing car detail inside and out, is based on the Sport trim, one up from the base model. Sport Touring and the aforementioned Nismo round out the Z models.
Anniversary edition Z's can be ordered in one of two-tone colors — gun metallic/magnetic black pearl and pearl white tri-coat/solid red striping on the trunk lid, side mirrors, roof and hood. It's a fetching design for an additional $2,600 that also features a thin color strip stretching from the headlights to the rear window capping in a small triangle above the rear wheel well paying tribute to the early 240Z.
The anniversary edition also deletes the rear spoiler and front lip for aesthetic appeal.
There are also color racing stripes on either side and anniversary badges seemingly everywhere outside as well as inside on seatbacks, tachometer, console with generous use of color stitching and piping along with suede door panels and steering wheel inserts.
For 2020, there is an available SynchroRev Match for the stick shift that takes the guess work out of downshifting/upshifting. It adjusts engine speed automatically to match the selected gear before it engages, creating an instant engine speedup or blip.
A console mounted defeat switch will give the driver full control of shifting. In the day, we called this technique double-clutching, still in use for some race cars and older models. Using this technique requires the use of clutch and release twice while manually adjusting the engine rev.
The new Z represents the venerable and lonely position of lasting five decades under a single design. That's a lot of staying power.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Nissan 370 Z
Engine: 3.5-liter V6, 300 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 17 city, 26 highway, 20 combined. Premium fuel required.
Assembled: The Nissan 370Z is assembled in Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have not conducted crash tests on the Nissan 370Z because there is no active safety technology available.
Warranty: three-year/ 36,000-mile basic; five-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
