Len Ingrassia: BMW M850i all the rage

If you've been waiting for the venerable BMW M850i 8 Series Gran Coupe to hit showrooms, the wait is over, and you may want to make haste. The all-new model is fast and downright furious, with rocket performance and luxury amenities. Yes, it is pricey, but you will not see yourself coming and going.
• Pros: turbo engine choices, luscious interior, aggressive stance.
• Cons: smallish trunk, rear seat headroom, no Android Auto.
In BMW speak, the 8 Series Gran Coupe is a natural addition with its 6 Series and 4 Series Gran Coupe iterations. It is also available as a two-door coupe or convertible.
Within the 8 Series, the Gran Coupe can be ordered as an 840i with a healthy turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with 335 horsepower or the M850i with a screaming twin-turbo V8 engine reaching 523 horsepower. The latter was our test car for a week, and it delivered an exceptional ride in an elegant interior with exhilarating performance.
The body is sort of a mix and match with last year's 8 Series coupe, adding more than 9 inches to accommodate its rear doors and nearly 3 inches higher at roofline. The new model sports a muscular look with clean lines and creases throughout.
The M Sport designation adds more aggressive body styling with larger front and side air intakes as well as sport brakes and differential.
A smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission is fitted on both models and adds center console multiple driving mode options to tune gear performance, acceleration, suspension and steering. At just under 4,800 pounds, this super sports car will leave most rivals far behind.
Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 mph was consistently clocked at 3.3 seconds, much quicker than German counterparts from Audi, Mercedes and even some Porsche models.
The smaller engine is reported to make the same trip in just under five seconds and is much lighter on the pocketbook with a starting price of $84,900, compared with $108,900 for the M850i.
We've noticed an alarming trend among some luxury automakers to move the popular and safety-minded blind spot monitor system into the options column when most brands offer the safety item as standard equipment.
It is now included in a $1,100 option package with parking assistant, lane departure warning, surround view, driver recorder and collision mitigation.
Interior amenities are outstanding with a fully digitized 12.3-inch instrument panel and large touch screen that can also be manipulated with a rotary dial. Soft leather surrounds the cabin, and there is extended legroom in the reclined rear seat position. Because of its lower roofline, we found headroom in the M850i is compromised on entry and exit.
Nearing an autonomous driving system, the M850i combines full-stop-and-start adaptive cruise with multiple exterior camera views of lane markings to keep the car centered in traffic lanes. It works, but you need to maintain hands on the wheel to keep it operational.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe
Engine: 4.4-liter V8, twin turbo, 523 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 20 combined city and highway.
Assembled: Dingolfing, Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had rated the BMW M850i as of this writing.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper; three-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance.
