Len Ingrassia: Dodge Charger ScatPack crazy fun to drive

You're in for a treat when the talk centers on launch control, line lock and launch assist. While not quite a Tomahawk missile, the new Dodge Charger catapults like no other with ridiculous amounts of horsepower and torque.
And what's more, the Charger accomplishes all this with a 15-year-old undercarriage, albeit with numerous upgrades, making your trip on four wheels a screeching, smoking slingshot ride.
Racing enthusiasts know the 700-plus horsepower Charger Hellcat is the ultimate racer, but now the secondary Scat Pack is more of a contender with wide-body aerodynamics and just under 500 horsepower for thousands less.
• Pros: aggressive looks, modern infotainment system, controllable V8 power.
• Cons: dated interior trim, poor fuel economy, 4,300-pound curb weight.
We tested the Scat Pack, one of five trim levels available, each mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The base SXT ($29,470) comes with V6 power while three V8s are available for the GT, RT, RT Scat Pack and supercharged Hellcat ($67,498). All are rear-wheel drive while all-wheel drive is only available on the base model.
For the coin, we'd go with the Scat Pack, available with many Hellcat upgrades including heavy duty suspension, large caliper slotted and vented Brembo four-piston calipers, larger in front than rear with oversize 305/35ZR20 Pirellis.
If seven-tenths of a second is worth an extra $22,000, then shell out extra bucks for the Hellcat. Otherwise, the Scat Pack will reach 60 mph in a scant 4.3 seconds.
There are practicalities with the Scat Pack too. First, it's a full-size sedan with comfortable seats and room for four adults. Leg and head room up front is generous, although back seat passengers may quibble over the lack of wiggle room.
Trunk space is larger than most rivals with 16.5 cubic feet. Four golf bags easily fit in the space, with room left over for shoes and umbrellas.
Lower trim levels look like its 15-year-old design but move up the ladder and the Charger takes on a softer look with available carbon fiber trim and suede accents. There's an 8.4-inch infotainment system that your grandfather would enjoy for its ease of operation.
We took issue with Charger's sun visors that block out traffic lights and pavement in their lowered position. It seems they are too big for the windshield or the power seats were not adjusted properly.
As for sound deadening with the rumbling V8, well, that depends on your penchant for pedal pushing. With modest driving, the cabin can be a quiet place, but then again, it's an incredibly fast car.
And as the need for speed beckons, there is a plethora of driving mode combinations within Eco, Sport, Track and Custom settings. Launch control, designed for track conditions, manages tire slippage in a straight line through sophisticated software developed by Fiat Chrysler Racing Team.
From ridiculous straight line acceleration to clouds of smoke from screeching tires, the Charger is crazy fun to drive.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack
Engine: 6.4-liter V8 SRT HEMI.
EPA mileage per gallon: 16 city, 25 highway, 19 combined (actual 16 mpg).
Assembled: The Dodge Charger is assembled in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration test results gave the 2019 Dodge Charger five out of a possible five stars overall, four stars in frontal driver and passenger protection, and five stars in side impact and rollover protection. Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the NHTSA has tested the 2020 Dodge Charger as of this writing.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile bumper to bumper; five-year/60,000-mile power train. No scheduled maintenance.
