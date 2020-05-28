Len Ingrassia: Hellcat’s power is outrageous

In the muscle car arena, there are just a few that stand out. Dodge Challenger and Charger are contenders. Take one of those sedans and drop in a 707-horsepower supercharged V8, and voila — out comes a Hellcat.
Unending power, jaw-dropping performance and ludicrous looks make this domestic like no other set of wheels on the road. Period.
And you can have one of these in your driveway for about half the coin of several imports that match or exceed its numbers.
• Pros: new wide body an eye-catcher; comfy seats; adaptive suspension.
• Cons: gas guzzler; maturing interior; road noise.
We were smitten with the Hellcat for a week of spirited driving, although sometimes it was fun just idling along with a resounding purr. At times, the supercharged HEMI V8 was an intimidating machine that growls from start to finish.
Its new wide body sets the Hellcat off as a true muscle car while providing comfortable seats with four doors for everyday driving. It’s heavy, too, weighing in at nearly 4,600 pounds, which provides added grip and cornering with exclusive 305/35ZR20 paws on all four corners while adding a stiffness in the cabin feel.
You’ll want to alert your neighbors that you have a roaring drag-strip ready car ahead of time, although they will hear it soon enough whenever you tap the start button. No need to squeal tires leaving the house because a gentle tap on the gas pedal will sound your departure in high decibels.
The supercharger emits a “whine" under acceleration that lets you know the 6.2-liter V8 is hard at work. While we did not hold pedal to the metal for long, top speed is said to be 196 mph, which necessitates the 200 mph speedometer.
All Hellcats are mated with a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.
On the flip side, we were hard pressed to find much wrong with the Hellcat aside from a lack of communication from its front wheels to the car’s steering wheel.
The seventh-generation Charger has managed to continue its dominance while maintaining a stable look for decades. Its sedated cabin appearance and dashboard is offset with updated safety and technical equipment to handle the upsurge of horsepower.
Passengers enjoy 41 inches of front legroom and 40 inches in the rear. Trunk cargo space is OK at 16.5 cubic feet.
In our independent testing, the Charger reached 60 mph from a dead stop in a scant 3.5 seconds, faster and louder than nearly all sedans on the road.
Beware: There is something quicker in the global market, and one show-stopper is the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S that reaches the mark in under 3 seconds. For that performance, though, be prepared to shell out nearly $200,000. A fully equipped Hellcat is priced at less than $90,000. Enough said.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat
Engine: 6.2-liter HEMI V8, 707 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 12 city, 21 highway, 15 combined.
Assembled: The Dodge Charger Hellcat is assembled at FCA’s Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has not rated the Dodge Charger Hellcat. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not rated the Dodge Charger Hellcat, although the regular Dodge Charger was awarded five stars out of a possible five stars in overall side barrier and rollover protection but was not given an overall safety rating.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile basic; five-year/60,000-mile powertrain; no scheduled maintenance.
