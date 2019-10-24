Len Ingrassia: Infiniti QX50 has refreshed look and feel

Nissan’s luxury car division has come up with a revolutionary idea that has promise in the ever-changing race between auto manufacturers as they compete for market share. And the new Infiniti QX50 has also come out of a year sabbatical with a refreshed look and feel and, yes, some of the old too.
For a compact luxury crossover, the Infiniti gets high marks for crisp exterior lines and a near luxury cabin with comfortable seating for five and a lengthy list of pricey options.
Pros: all new; posh upper trim level; new engine technology.
Cons: pricey; scheduled maintenance not included; aging infotainment system.
A walk around the new QX50 shows off its new sheet metal. We noticed a strong resemblance to the Lexus RX 350 rear end with similar tail lamp treatment and rear spoiler.
And its high waistline parallels the Lincoln Navigator and rival Acura RDX, all fine automobiles. Slanted headlight assembles also curve into a profound creased hood with Infiniti’s standout corporate grille for a refined look.
The QX is available in three trim levels — base Pure ($37,545), Luxe ($40,395) and Essential ($44,345), comparatively priced with rivals although some offer more safety equipment standard.
Interior cabin treatment is top notch with rich leathers, power panoramic roof, multipower seat adjustments and available ambient lighting, Bose sound system and natural maple wood trim, all included in our tester Essential AWD.
The Pure trim may not connect the dots for the near luxury buyer looking for active safety equipment and pampering, but beware of the alternatives. Our decked out Essential tipped the scales at just under $60,000, competing with upscale European rivals’ BMW and Porsche Macan pricing. The midpriced Luxe offers most of what consumers are looking for.
In our road test, the QX50 delivered a compliant ride absorbing highway imperfections while displaying precise steering, firm braking and a near sporty ride under aggressive cornering maneuvers. The QX50 is no track car but most consumers are not looking for one, either.
An available ProPilot Assist package is Infiniti’s move toward semi-autonomous driving utilizing intelligent cruise control with camera sensors to mark lanes while guiding steering along a precise path.
These systems are nowhere near perfection but parent company Nissan is in the hunt with other manufacturers looking for the magic bullet while using disclaimers heavily.
Overshadowing all of this is an ingenious breakthrough in engine technology that has been in concept stages until now. The variable compression turbo (VC-T) four-cylinder is off the drawing board after 20 years of research and is capable of producing high compression for efficiency or low compression for turbo power on demand.
It’s really a big deal. VC-T can breathe new life into internal combustion engines as it works between 8:1 and 14:1 compression ratios, compared with much higher and lower ratios in all other cars’ engines with fixed compression ratios.
The new technology uses a pivoting mechanism to change how high or how low the top of each upward piston stroke becomes. There’s a lot more to it than this simple explanation and more refinement is sure to follow, but for now Infiniti and parent company Nissan are in the driver’s seat.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD
Engine: 2.0-liter VC-T four cylinder, 268 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 24 city, 30 highway, 26 combined.
Assembled: The Nissan Maxima is assembled in Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the QX50 its highest rating of “Good” in moderate overlap and side protection and “Superior” with standard and optional crash mitigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has given the QX50 its highest five-star overall rating; five stars for driver and four stars for passenger frontal crash protection; five stars for combined side barrier and pole rating; four stars for rollover protection.
Warranty: 4-year/ 60,000 mile basic; 6-year/70,000 mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
