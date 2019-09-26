Len Ingrassia: Luxurious LX 570 geared for off-road use, too

You will like the Lexus LX 570 for its floating ride, luxurious cabin, towing abilities and off-road prowess, but not so much for its cargo room in the three-row version, its gargantuan size and need for premium fuel.
Overall, though, it's an awesome SUV albeit dated from its third-generation debut 11 years ago.
Pros: Lexus build quality; lots of standard equipment; powerful engine.
Cons: cramped third row; finicky Infotainment; pricey.
We put the LX through its paces with highway travel and light off-road muscle. In a word, the Lexus is relentless with crawl control doing the heavy lifting.
For added ruggedness there is multiterrain selectable traction control for use on rock, rock and dirt, moguls, loose rock and mud and sand. To add to the muscularity there is nearly 9 inches of ground clearance, permanent four-wheel drive with low-range gearing, adjustable hydraulic suspension, Torsen limited slip center differential and turn assist.
Its massive V8 engine powered through rough terrain with ease and back on pavement delivered raw power to move its nearly 3-ton bulk in an effortless manner.
The LX is a large SUV compared with rivals' Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade and sibling Toyota Land Cruiser. Little has changed with the new model save for some option switching, and that's where rivals have the upper hand introducing newer technologies and better looks.
Where the LX shows off is with interior presentation. Soft leather, massive power seats, real wood panels and a hushed ride with practically no outside noises. You may expect this sort of treatment with its $92,125 base price with delivery.
Our test car added another $7,500 in options, including an upgraded 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, rear-seat entertainment system with wireless headphones, heads up display, refrigerated center console box and 21-inch 10 spoke alloys.
On the road, the body-on-frame underpinnings give an expected hefty feel — not a bad thing. The LX is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission that shifts smoothly as long as you are not trying to set land speed records from a dead stop.
There are also steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters that seem out of place in such a heavy SUV. Oh well.
We were able to top highway EPA estimates by just under 2 miles per gallon at 20 mpg. Same result with city travel. Keep in mind a spirited driving scenario will greatly reduce the outcome.
You can order the LX with two or three rows of seats with the former allowing substantially more cargo space. The third row seats are primarily for young children, and when not in use, they power up sideways or stack in place reducing overall cargo space. Rivals offer more cargo.
On the flip side, the Lexus will tow up to 7,000 pounds of recreational goodies. Towing is aided with adaptive variable suspension, active height control and electronically controlled shock absorbers and stabilizer bars front and rear.
While you can save some coin with sibling Land Cruiser, we recommend the Lexus for its fine craftsmanship, posh ride and comfort.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed:
2019 Lexus LX 570
Engine: 5.7-liter V8; 403 lb-ft torque.
EPA rated mileage: 13 city, 18 highway, 15 combined.
Assembled: North American models are assembled at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing facility in Aichi, Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content — None.
Crash test ratings: The LX 570 has not been rated by neither The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for overall vehicle score, frontal crash, side protection or rollover risk.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 mile basic; 6-year/70,000 mile powertrain.
