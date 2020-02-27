Len Ingrassia: New Silverado more powerful than ever

In the heavy-duty truck arena, there are just a handful of pickups that can handle the big jobs, and the new Silverado 2500 turbo diesel brings power and luxury to the table in great abundance along with a redesigned exterior.
It has a massive front end with a high and steep fascia along with a plethora of lighting.
• Pros: spacious cabin, powerful diesel, towing capacity.
• Cons: dated cabin, small touchscreen, unwieldy in city traffic.
The new HD Silverado can be in your driveway for as little as $36,500 in its base trim, although pricey options can drive the price north in a hurry. Available trims include the Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country.
Our LTZ test truck based at $53,300. For the extra coin, there is a 6.6-liter turbo diesel and upscale interior trim package to cushion the outlay.
With that kind of power, the three-quarter ton Silverado 2500 will trailer up to 18,500 pounds with 445 horsepower and a humongous 910 pound-feet of torque. The full ton 3500 HD ups trailering to 35,500 pounds outdoing Ram and Ford, albeit slightly. Both models are mated with a new 10-speed Allison transmission.
With all of its girth, we found acceleration brisk, reaching 60 mph from a dead stop in a surprising 6.2 seconds. There is also a 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine available producing 401 horsepower with 464 pound-feet of torque.
An advanced trailering system is a must-have with this big rig because its blind spots are numerous with or without a trailer. It projects on a center touch screen up to 15 different camera angles — top, side, front, rear of truck, bed and trailer views all around with three installed trailer cameras. It also monitors trailer tire pressure and heat buildup.
While some may consider the HD as a daily driver, think again. Its nearly 21-foot length and 7-foot width calls for precision in parking lots, with alleyways, garages and some city streets off limits. On the flip side, the extra length this year adds more legroom for rear-seat passengers.
The cabin is a nice place to be with the $7,800 upgraded premium package including front bucket seats, navigation, Bose sound and safety suite gear including rear cross traffic alert, forward collision alert, lane departure warning and blind spot monitors but no adaptive cruise control.
A Z71 off-road package tacks on skid plates, off-road suspension with twin tube shocks, hill descent control and more.
On the open road, the Silverado is easy to handle riding on sticky 20-inch paws with polished wheels, precise steering and solid braking. We found cabin noise to be minimal at highway speed. Its high perch gives a commanding view of the road with its large footprint.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD LTZ
Engine: 6.6-liter turbo diesel.
EPA mileage: Not available. Our actual mileage was 16 mpg combined.
Assembled: Silverados are assembled in General Motors plants in Michigan and Mexico.
Crash test ratings: Neither The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nor The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has rated the Silverado as of this writing. The NHTSA awarded the 2019 Silverado four stars out of a possible five in frontal crash protection simulating a crash of two like vehicles each traveling at 35 mph; five stars for combined side barrier and pole ratings; and three stars in rollover protection.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile basic; five-year/100,000-mile powertrain; first scheduled maintenance visit.
