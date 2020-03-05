Len Ingrassia: Nissan Armada delivers V8 power

While the Nissan Armada isn't leading the sales pack of large SUVs, it offers a compliant and powerful ride for up to eight passengers in near luxury fashion. We found the flagship three-row cabin suitable for hauling lots of stuff or for a night on the town.
• Pros: smooth ride, safety suite, comfortable seating.
• Cons: poor fuel economy, pricey, tiny control buttons.
Think of the Armada as a near copy of the company's top-of-the-line Infiniti QX80 for about $20,000 less and you wouldn't be far off. It also has best-in-class 8,500-pound towing in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive versions.
With a 390 horsepower V8, the Armada has plenty of punch and ease of passing at highway speeds. We clocked the nearly three-ton Armada at just under six seconds in the 0 to 60 mph sprint. Of course, there is a pump price to pay for all of this power, with combined 15 miles per gallon.
Armada pricing starts at $47,100 for its base SV and stairsteps with SL, Platinum and Platinum Reserve at $65,925.
Our tester Armada Platinum tipped the scales at more than $71,000.
The Armada cabin is a nice place to be with plenty of head and leg room in the first and second rows, both heated. The tester was equipped with available two-tone stitched leather seating and a padded console between second-row captain's chairs.
Twin 8-inch color monitors with wireless headphones are attached to front seat backs, part of the entertainment system with HDMI input, five USB ports, three 12-volt and 120-volt power outlets.
Third-row seating rises from a nearly flat floor with power buttons that raise seats in place leaving ample cargo room behind.
While the Armada connects many consumer dots, the interior is dated and its 8-inch touch screen seems smallish compared with some rival offerings. Steering wheel-mounted cruise control buttons are tiny and easily confused. There is no connectivity for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Aside from its few shortcomings, the Armada is ideal for larger families or car-pooling and has a cushioned ride, absorbing most pavement imperfections with a 10-foot wheelbase.
Much of the Armada's interior and exterior are carried over from its 2017 redesign. Heated outside mirrors are now standard fare and a new 22-inch, 14-spoke aluminum alloy wheel package with all-season paws provides an upscale look for an additional $2,250.
Exterior lines have been smoothed over previous models resulting in a clean look overall not counting its jutting rear bumper. The Armada chassis is based on the full-size Nissan Titan pickup truck.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Nissan Armada Platinum
Engine: 5.6-liter V8, 390 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 13 city, 18 highway, 15 combined.
Assembled: Final assembly of the Armada is in Jacksonville, Fla.
Crash test ratings: Ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety were not available as of this writing. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Armada four stars out of a possible five in overall crash protection, five stars for side crash protection but only two stars for driver and three stars for front passenger in frontal collision and three stars in rollover protection.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile basic; five-year/60,000-mile powertrain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.