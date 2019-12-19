Len Ingrassia: Nissan introduces restyled Altima

While domestic sedan production is going the way of the Edsel, the import front-runners are charging ahead. That's not to say their sales numbers have been spared.
The past three years have seen double-digit declines for Camry, Accord and Altima, with the latter taking 20% hits the past two years. On the plus side, their sales are leading the industry with 343,439, 291,071 and 209,146, respectively, in 2018.
For Nissan, it has brought forth an all new Altima for 2019, restyled with upscale interiors, two new engines and the first available Nissan all-wheel-drive sedan. The latter is not available on the Camry or Accord.
Pros: an affordable sedan; easy entry/exit; comfortable cabin.
Cons: steering; no AWD with VC engine; stiff suspension.
We spent a week with the SV mid-range trim and were impressed with its lengthy list of standard features. Altima is available in five trim levels: S, SR, SV SL and Platinum, with prices ranging from $23,750 to $35,750.
Our $28,180 tester had everything a growing family would want in a midsize sedan with most of the safety gear found in high-end luxury sedans.
The standard engine is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder mated with a continuously variable transmission. Together, they move the Altima in a reasonable — not quick — manner while delivering an exceptional 32 miles per gallon combined, nearly 500 miles between fill-ups.
A new 2.0-liter variable compression turbo four-cylinder engine is available on higher trim sedans but surprisingly without all-wheel-drive capability.
The new interior is a home run for Altima and compares favorably with rival offerings. An 8-inch touch screen is easy to navigate and has redundant knobs below for the screen challenged. Exceptionally comfortable zero-gravity seats make long trips a pleasant experience without seat fatigue.
Four USB charge ports front and rear accommodate type A and C cords. A 60/40 split fold down rear seat has good leg and headroom and the trunk holds 15.4 cubic feet of cargo, a bit larger than Camry and smaller than Accord. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the lineup.
Outside sheet metal is lower, longer and wider than the previous generation with an aggressive stance accentuated by its V-Motion grille. Seventeen-inch alloys set off the mid-priced SV and add a sporty feel and look with its lowered cowl and hood.
Rear automatic braking with pedestrian detection is new and standard on all Altimas. It applies emergency stopping while in reverse if people or objects are detected. It works seamlessly with radar-based blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist and ProPilot, a system that combines adaptive cruise with lane keeping assist to keep the car centered.
The Altima delivers a compliant ride with firm braking and little roll in cornering. We did notice some steering precision lacking and suspension that allowed some rough surfaces to infiltrate the cabin, but overall, the Altima is a well-rounded sedan with lots of value-added features.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2019 Nissan Altima SV
Engine: 2.5-liter I-4, 188 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 28 city, 39 highway, 32 combined.
Assembled: The Nissan Altima is assembled in Smyrna, Tenn.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Altima a Top Safety Pick and gave the Altima its highest rating of "Good" in small and moderate overlap crashworthiness, side, roof strength and head restraints and seat protection, and "Superior" with standard and optional crash mitigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Altima five stars, its highest rating for overall safety; four stars for overall front protection from a 35 mph head-on collision between similar vehicles; five stars for side barrier and pole ratings and five stars for rollover protection.
Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile basic; 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain. No scheduled maintenance.
