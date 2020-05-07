Len Ingrassia: Nissan Titan adds power and safety gear

Nissan’s big Titan pickup has undergone a redesign for 2020 that features an exterior facelift and interior upgrades designed to compete with domestic truck dominance, but is it enough to move the bar? That verdict remains to be seen, but it gets an “A" for effort.
There’s more power this year with a rugged 5.6-liter V8 cranking out 400 horsepower while mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission, but it’s the only engine/transmission available in a sea of domestics offering more. Nissan is hoping its added safety features and technology boost will lure more consumers its way.
• Pros: sleek styling, tech features abound, comfortable cabin.
• Cons: towing tech lacking, fuel economy, pricey up against rivals.
Spending a week with the new Titan Platinum Reserve Crew Cab was a pleasant experience. Its performance was top notch with plenty of passing power. The new transmission is one of the best out there. We saw no hesitation with upshifts or downshifts, and it finds the right gear instantly, outperforming many rivals.
That said, fuel economy is lacking when compared with Environmental Protection Agency testing. In combined highway/city travel, we recorded 15.3 miles per gallon, compared with 18 recorded by the EPA. To be fair, our driving combined some aggressive maneuvers along the way.
Titan is available in five trim levels starting with the base S light duty work horse ($37,785); SV ($41,585); Pro-4X ($49,185); SL ($55,585) and Platinum Reserve ($60,285).
Surprisingly, the base model includes a nice blend of equipment including touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, and available all-wheel drive and adaptive cruise control that brings the large truck to a complete stop before releasing.
Nissan has upped the ante with an available 9-inch touch screen featuring higher definition and available Wi-Fi hotspot. In the “get what you pay for” category, varying seat material is assigned to each trim level, although interior storage is plentiful throughout the lineup.
Audiophiles will be elated with an available 12-speaker Fender system designed exclusively for Nissan trucks. It was onboard in our tester and offered an awesome sound experience.
Exterior changes include unique grille designs, new front bumper, headlight and taillight modifications. All Titans include a spring-assisted tailgate and channel system for each of its beds ranging in length from 5 feet, 6 inches to 8 feet, 2 inches.
When you add up all the new features in the Nissan Titan, it becomes a great value offering a compliant ride, decent hauling and towing numbers with comfortable zero-gravity seats in a rugged frame. In addition, the Titan offers the best truck warranty with five-year bumper-to-bumper coverage.
Trouble is, domestic rivals own the truck market in this country. Ford F150, GMC Sierra, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado are battling each other for best in class and offer more than the Nissan Titan or Toyota Tundra, both fine trucks.
If you are in the pickup market, be sure to test drive the Titan and see firsthand how it measures up. You might be surprised.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4x4
Engine: 5.6-liter V-8, 400 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 16 city, 22 highway, 18 combined.
Assembled: The Titan is assembled in Canton, Miss.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has rated the 2020 Titan as of this writing.
Warranty: five-year/100,000-mile bumper to bumper.
