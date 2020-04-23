Len Ingrassia: Rogue Sport adds needed safety gear

Nissan's little SUV is a great value with lots to offer young families, but a few deficiencies come with the five-seater.
For 2020, the Rogue Sport has sweetened the pot with a suite of safety gear now standard across the lineup. Slotted between the smaller Kicks and larger Rogue, the Sport has a restyled front end this year and interior enhancements.
• Pros: stylish, affordable, safety equipment.
• Cons: pokey acceleration, tiny cargo area, smallish back seat.
The only available engine is a 141 horsepower four cylinder that gets decent fuel economy at the expense of lackluster performance.
If most of your travels keep you in town, the Sport will provide adequate power, and its agile handling makes parking and maneuvering an easy task. Highway travel reveals a different story.
The nonturbo engine is underwhelming when merging onto interstates or in passing maneuvers. We clocked a 0 to 60 mph time of 11.6 seconds, among the slowest for subcompacts.
Once up to speed though, the Sport provides a pleasant enough ride with EPA rated mileage of 32 highway miles per gallon.
New features this year include a light exterior refresh featuring a redesigned hood, bumper, V-motion grille and more aggressive LED daytime running lights. Also, each Sport now includes the Safety Shield 360 technologies as standard equipment. This is important for Nissan to improve its earlier crash test ratings. The suite includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with striped roadways, high beam assist, blind spot warning, rear automatic braking and rear cross traffic alert.
Adaptive cruise control is available on higher trim levels along with advanced pro-PILOT Assist that helps keep the SUV centered in marked traffic lanes.
The 2020 Rogue Sport is available in three well-equipped trim levels — S, SV and SL — at prices ranging from around $25,000 to our SL test car at $32,115. Each is a good value when compared with similar rival offerings.
If you want to further stand out, the Sport can be equipped with 19-inch alloys and our test car's nitro lime metallic paint job or monarch orange. Either will keep you from losing this set of wheels on a mall lot.
We found rear legroom cramped and best suited for small children. On the bright side, there is 20 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and 53 cubic feet when they are folded flat. Extra under-floor storage is a nifty add-on to secure those special items you don't want sliding around.
We recommend the midrange SV trim for budget-conscious families looking for standard safety features including intelligent forward collision warning that looks two cars ahead, rear braking, around view monitor and rear door alert. Most rivals list these items as optional or are not available.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL FWD
Engine: 2.0 liter, inline four cylinder, 141 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 25 city, 32 highway, 28 combined.
Assembled: The Nissan Rogue is assembled in Jacksonville, Fla.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in partial testing, gave the Rogue Sport a "Good" rating, its highest for moderate overlap frontal crash, side impact and small overlap front driver crash testing. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had not rated the Sport as of this writing.
Warranty: three-year/ 36,000-mile basic; five-year/60,000-mile powertrain.
