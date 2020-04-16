Len Ingrassia: Small Cadillac has big curb appeal

Cadillac's small SUV stands out in some unique ways that set it apart from the crowd. For starters, its interior has some features that remind us of the crest family heritage. And the rakish vertical front and rear lighting on the XT4 is a nice touch too.
It's actually a bit larger inside than its sibling midsize XT5 but sacrifices cargo room to make that leap. The turbo four-cylinder engine powers the crossover adequately, but this is no speedster.
• Pros: Cadillac styling, infotainment system, comfortable seating.
• Cons: smallish cargo area, lots of safety gear optional, pricey options.
The X4 is available in three trim levels: Luxury ($36,690), Premium ($40,790) and Sport ($40,790). You read correctly. The Premium and Sport are the same price, and while all include basic features, optional equipment can tack on thousands quickly.
Powering all three is a turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated with a nine-speed automatic transmission that shifts smoothly in city driving but lacks the gusto found on rivals. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 mph clocked a 7.9-second time.
All-wheel drive is available for an extra $2,500
Expect to see a lot more small and midsize SUVs as domestic sedan production has dwindled in favor of the more popular crossover models. Other Cadillacs recently introduced include the midsize XT5 and three-row XT6, each sharing the Crossover Touring nameplate.
We found cabin room in our Sport tester to be on par with rivals' BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and the new Audi Q3, although some offer more cargo space. Power bolster adjustments with screen prompts are available for the driver and front passenger seats, a nice touch often found in expensive German imports.
The XT4 gets high marks for curb appeal, and its available 20-inch alloys make a nice statement. Kudos are in order for its infotainment system featuring a rotary dial controller and functional 8-inch touch screen. The system is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provided you have a smartphone.
On the safety front, the XT4 includes emergency braking, forward-collision alert, front pedestrian braking, lane change, side blind zone and rear cross traffic alerts — all standard. If you want adaptive cruise control, enhanced braking, reverse automatic braking, auto high beams and lane keep assist with lane departure warning, they are available as part of a $1,570 option package.
Fuel economy is a bright spot with the XT4. In 247 highway miles, we were able to best the EPA's 30 miles per gallon estimate, recording 31.8 miles per gallon. In combined city/highway travel, estimated at 26 in EPA tests, we clocked 27 miles per gallon.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Cadillac XT4 FWD
Engine: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged.
EPA mileage: 24 city, 30 highway, 26 combined.
Assembled: The XT4 is assembled in Kansas City, Kan.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the XT4 its highest five-star rating overall, with five stars for driver and four for passenger in frontal protection; five stars for driver and passengers' safety in side-impact collision with four stars in rollover protection. In partial testing, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ranked the XT4 "Good," its highest rating in moderate overlap front crash and side-impact testing.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper; six-year/70,000-mile powertrain; first maintenance visit.
