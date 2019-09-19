Len Ingrassia: Toyota Camry stays ahead of the pack

When you are leading the pack it may be easier to rest on your laurels, but in the hotly contested mid-size sedan market it could be downright dangerous — especially when you have the best-selling sedan for years running.
No surprise, were talking about the Toyota Camry. The folks at Honda meanwhile have been making steady progress to challenge the leader. From a sales perspective, the Camry has a 27% lead this year with 176,008 sold at mid-year. For 2018, the Camry outsold Accord by nearly 16%.
Of course, sales are not the only gauge of a car's value, and Accord loyalists tout their car's sportier appeal. Other runners-up include the Chevy Malibu, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima.
Pros: choice of engines; near hybrid fuel economy; spacious cabin.
Cons: no Android Auto; fussy infotainment system; four-cylinder engine moves leisurely.
Camry is available in five trim levels starting at $24,765 for the base L, LE, SE, XLE and XSE at $30,395. We recommend the luxurious XLE trim with navigation package. It's a solid value and includes an upgraded nine-speaker JBL sound system and larger touchscreen.
Our XLE test car, like all Toyota models, has an array of safety equipment including adaptive cruise control, precollision system with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alert (optional on lower trims), lane departure alert and automatic high beams.
While many automakers have discontinued larger engines, Toyota offers an economical four-cylinder and a much quicker six-cylinder that moves through highway lanes with ease. In our independent testing, the four-cylinder recorded 8.4 clicks from zero to 60 miles per hour. All models feature an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Redesigned in 2018, the eighth-generation Camry sees little change this year. All models feature a Wi-Fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay. Surprisingly Android Auto remains absent from the lineup even though it accounts for more than 50% of U.S. smartphone sales. Go figure.
In highway travel, we achieved an impressive 42 miles per gallon, 3 miles above the EPA test and close to its sibling hybrid.
With performance, handling and value high on consumer lists, the Camry connects nearly all the dots. Upper trim levels are near luxurious in cabin treatment. Inside there is room for five adults, two USB ports, a wireless phone charging pad and larger 18-inch wheels along with heads-up display.
A sonar camera system aids in parking situations with a top-down live view to nudge into tight spaces and an available panoramic glass roof opens up the heavens for a clear view. To customize your purchase most options are available on lower trim levels.
The larger engine with 301 horsepower will accelerate the Camry much quicker but fuel savings will suffer as will your pocketbook with its $5,000 plus price tag.
Regardless of engine choice, the Camry delivers a compliant ride with active handling, precise steering and braking with little body roll in cornering and smooth gear shifts. No wonder it's a top seller in its segment.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
2019 Toyota Camry XLE
Engine: 2.5-liter four-cylinder, 203 horsepower.
EPA mileage: 28 city, 39 highway, 32 combined.
Assembled: Assembly completed at Toyota Motors Manufacturing plants in Georgetown, Kentucky, and Japan. U.S./Canadian parts content, 65%.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Camry hybrid a Top Safety Pick and gave its highest rating of “Good” in its moderate and small overlap frontal offset, side impact, roof strength, headlight projection and head restraint/seatbelts for whiplash protection from rear-end collision. IIHS also rated the Camry's crash avoidance and mitigation system "Superior." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Camry five out of a possible five stars for overall crash protection, five stars for side impact, frontal impact and rollover protection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.