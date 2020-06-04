Len Ingrassia: Upgraded Versa adds safety net

The newly designed 2020 Nissan Versa makes its appearance with more value, features and safety gear than before, and it is no longer the least expensive car out there.
The latter distinction now belongs to the Chevy Spark at $13,220. Both are subcompacts, however the Spark only seats four, and its 98 horsepower is lacking.
Perhaps the biggest improvement Versa brings to the table is an updated interior and exterior lines that give it a needed boost with rivals. That, plus the availability of high-tech features such as adaptive cruise, rear automatic braking, blind spot and lane departure warning, and high-beam assist make it more attractive than others in this crowded segment.
• Pros: good value, standard equipment, trunk space.
• Cons: pokey acceleration, sluggish infotainment features, cramped rear seat.
The Versa is available in three trim levels: base S ($14,370), SV ($18,118) and top-of-the-line SR ($18,701).
We recommend spending the extra coin for the SR as it adds 17-inch alloys, remote start, most of the above safety gear and updated interior features for a few bucks more.
The SR was our test car for a week, and it performed adequately; however the small four-cylinder engine is slow getting up to speed. Its transmission does help, but optional power plants would be a big plus here.
Versa’s only engine is a 1.6 liter, producing 122 horsepower delivered to a front-wheel drive through a continuously variable transmission. The base sedan is equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Around town, acceleration is adequate, but merging onto interstate ramps or passing is not the Versa’s strongpoint. Our independent testing from a dead stop to 60 mph recorded more than 10 seconds.
The interior is dressed up compared with last year’s model. Stitched seats and dashboard are a nice touch, and front seat head and leg room is also a plus. While there are some padded surfaces, hard plastics are still present around door panels, console and dashboard.
We recommend springing for the Convenience package that includes heated front seats and adaptive cruise control for $300 and center armrest for $300.
Unless you are a connoisseur of gussied-up ambient lighting inside and exterior ground lighting outside, you can do without the $690 lighting package.
The Versa has fussy infotainment controls, although it does connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Traditional navigation is not available.
We found the Versa delivers a compliant ride overall with little body roll in cornering and a quiet cabin except for engine noise when accelerating.
Fuel economy is a high point with the Versa with Environmental Protection Agency tests in the 30s and 40s. We were able to achieve those results with careful driving.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Nissan Versa SR FWD
Engine: 1.6-liter, inline four-cylinder.
EPA rated mileage: 32 city, 40 highway, 35 combined.
Assembled: The Nissan Versa is assembled in Aguas, Mexico.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in partial testing, gave the Versa a "Good" rating, its highest, for moderate overlap frontal crash, side impact and small overlap front driver crash testing. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Versa its highest rating of five stars overall for front and side impact and four stars in rollover protection. Passenger protection was rated four stars in frontal crash protection.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile basic; five-year/60,000-mile powertrain.
