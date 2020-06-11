Len Ingrassia: V8 Mercedes GT all the rage

Picture jet fighter controls, throwback thrust with a myriad of technology and obscene horsepower, and you have the basics for a trio of supercars from Mercedes.
Just a year since its launch, the AMG 53, 63 and 63 S have all the power and finesse of an exotic. Few automakers can achieve this level of performance in a production car.
Power plants include an in-line six-cylinder engine equipped with a supercharger, turbocharger and small electric motor to cover the brief pause before the turbo takes over. At just over $100,000, the GT 53 reaches 60 mph from a dead stop in four seconds.
Think that’s fast? Well, it is for the base car, and it will blow away most rivals. Next up are the GT 63 and GT 63 S, each powered by a twin turbo-charged V8 producing 577 and 630 horsepower, respectively. The former will reach the 60 mph mark in 3.3 seconds while the top of the line GT 63 S does so in just 2.9 seconds.
Our test car was the venerable GT 63 S, perhaps the fastest production car built. It’s quicker than a Porsche, Lamborghini, Corvette and BMW i8. The Bugatti Chiron is said to be faster at 2.5 seconds, but it’s close to $3 million.
It’s easy to see red when looking at pricing. The midrange GT 63 has a base price of $141,250 while our test car starts out at $161,200. The blue magno graphite sedan flirted with $200,000 including an $8,950 carbon ceramic brake system.
The exterior of the GT is sleek with rounded corners reminiscent of a Porsche Panamera on the rear deck. The four-door sedan has its structural roots in an E Class although its performance and power plant are fully AMG inspired. Safety technology is unmatched in a production car.
Cruising around town, our test car was always at the ready with a soft exhaust note. Touch the pedal slightly and soft turns to spirited, moving through its nine-speed highly tuned automatic with precision shifting.
All-wheel drive is the norm for most driving modes — Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Race. The latter moves to rear-wheel drive for maximum performance and sets up formula modes — Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master, each of which further tinker with stability, drive mode and limited slip. The result is noticeable and further locks in driving dynamics.
While there is some bending and contorting to get behind the wheel, once in place, the seats seem to conform to your physique. Looking forward is a flat-bottomed steering wheel surrounded by a pair of digital screens over 2 feet in length.
The four-seat hatchback has 12.7 cubic feet of storage and more available with fold-down rear seats.
With optional 21-inch specially designed AMG wheels, its curb appeal is impressive.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S
Engine: 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo, 630 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 15 city, 20 highway, 17 combined.
Assembly: Full production of the AMG GT 63 S is completed at a Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.
Crash Test Ratings: The AMG GT 63 S had not been tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety as of this writing.
Warranty: four-year/50,000-mile limited and power train coverage.
