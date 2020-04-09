Len Ingrassia: Value-packed Mazda 3 a top contender

The 2020 Mazda 3 has been around the past 16 years as a compact car and is poised to do more this year with great curb appeal and an abundance of standard safety features. Add in top crash test ratings, and consumers now have a viable reason to consider it.
• Pros: spirited four cylinder, roomy interior, stylish looks.
• Cons: dated infotainment system, trunk capacity, rivals get better mileage.
Perhaps the best selling point of the Mazda 3 is its price tag. A fully loaded, top-of-the-line Premium trim has a suggested price of $31,056. That's less than rivals and a fraction of a similarly equipped luxury sedan.
Four trim levels are included in the 2020 lineup; base ($22,420); Select ($23,620); Preferred ($25,120) and Premium ($27,420). Each is a powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder nonturbo engine mated with a six-speed automatic transmission. It is available as a hatchback or sedan.
In our independent testing from 0 to 60 mph, the Mazda 3 with all-wheel drive scored 7.1 seconds in Sport mode, about midrange in its segment.
Behind the wheel, our Premium sedan looked and performed similar to a larger sedan in most situations, although rear seat room is a bit cramped and its cargo room is on the smaller side compared with some rivals.
We found the sedan fun to drive tooling around town or on the open road. Acceleration was moderate in our passing maneuvers with ample power in merging lanes with a high confidence factor. Our test car was equipped with 18-inch alloys, which accounted for some additional cabin noise at highway speeds.
Cruising at 70 mph on interstates, the sedan recorded consistent miles per gallon of 28, the combined city/highway number in EPA testing but short of the 33 highway claim in part because of the all-wheel drive.
Where the Mazda 3 shines is with its widened front grille, compressed headlamp assembly and sculptured side panels along with an elevated trunk lid. It has a sleek European look that catches the eye.
Inside, the look is modern and comfortable with near form-fitted seats that are multipowered in upper trim levels along with lumbar support. An 8.8-inch color display is centered above the console, and while it shows off its linear size, the width seems out of proportion.
Available leather surfaces, heads-up windshield display, wireless charging pad, Bose premium sound, paddle shifters and foldable rear seats add to the fun.
Mazda's standard safety suite brings a sense of security that rivals luxury car offerings. In addition to adaptive cruise control with full stop and go, Mazda adds blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, city and smart brake support, tire pressure monitoring, lane departure warning and lane keep assist.
As if all the above weren't enough, Mazda tacks on G Vectoring Control Plus, which applies light braking electronically to the outer wheels while coming out of a turn, helping to restore linear movement.
Len Ingrassia is an independent automotive columnist. Contact him at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
What was reviewed
2020 Mazda 3
Engine: Skyactive-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 186 horsepower.
EPA rated mileage: 25 city, 33 highway, 28 combined.
Assembled: Final assembly of the Mazda 3 is at Mazda manufacturing facilities at Hofu, Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Mazda 3 its highest safety rating of "Good" overall as well as with small and moderate frontal overlap, side impact, roof strength and head restraints and seats. IIHS also awarded the Mazda 3 a "Superior" rating for its standard crash mitigation system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had not rated the Mazda 3 as of this writing.
Warranty: three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper; five-year/60,000-mile power train.
