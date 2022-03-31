St. Mary's Knights of Columbus will host a special Lenten dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the St. Mary's Parish Center, 3035 S. Central City Road in Joplin.
The menu will include baked tilapia fillet, vegetable stew, potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, rolls, grilled cheese sandwiches and assorted desserts and drinks.
Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children and free for kids 5 and younger. Families will be admitted for $25.
Proceeds will benefit the Joplin Police Department and the families of the officers involved in a March 8 shooting that left Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.