The Knights of Columbus will hold fish fries from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 812 Pearl Ave.
Drive-thru and dine-in options are available. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger, and $30 for families.
Bring a nonperishable item for the outreach house for $1 off. Canned tuna, chicken, baked beans or chili beans are preferred.
All proceeds from this week's meal will be donated to Joplin Area Catholic Schools.
