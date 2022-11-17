The "Letters to Santa" campaign is once again being offered by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
Children who send a letter will receive a personalized response from the jolly old soul at the North Pole. Letters can be sent to children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Letters to Santa can be dropped off until Dec. 5 in Santa mailboxes at the Joplin Parks and Recreation offices, 3301 W. First St., or at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 1717 S. Range Line Road.
Letters must legibly include the child's first and last name, return mailing address, a few details about the child such as the school they attend, brothers or sisters, pets or friends, and the child's wish list. Children's letters should be addressed to Santa’s Workshop, 9 Reindeer Road, North Pole.
Details: 417-625-4750.
