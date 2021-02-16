Liberty Utilities has announced that rolling blackouts could be activated Tuesday as an energy producing pool for the Midwest continues to struggle with extreme cold temperatures.
The company's Joplin customers should be prepared for service interruptions of as long as an hour, activated in blocks, according to an announcement from the company. Power customers are also asked to continue conserving electricity until midnight Tuesday.
Liberty is a member of the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization that covers parts of 14 states across the Midwest. Officials with the pool shifted back to Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 early Tuesday morning.
The same status was activated on Monday as sub-zero temperatures strained demand on power. Locally, Liberty curtailed demand from large industrial and commercial users, and initiated a blackout of about 3,600 customers, some of whom were residential.
To help conserve energy, according to Liberty, residents should:
• Turn down thermostat setting to 65 or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
• Limit the use of plug-in electric space heaters.
• Avoid using high-energy appliances like washers, dryers and dishwashers.
• Turn down the temperature setting of the water heater.
• Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions when not in use.
• Turn off nonessential lights.
• Postpone all nonessential energy use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.