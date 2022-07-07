Liberty has issued a peak advisory for all customers for today and Friday due to ongoing extreme heat resulting in high energy demand.
Customers are asked to voluntarily reduce electricity use throughout the two days, particularly between noon and 8 p.m. Conserving energy supports service reliability by helping Liberty to avoid outages and reduces costs for customers, as fuel costs for energy generation may rise during peak energy demand, officials said.
“We have experienced extreme heat for an extended period of time, and the weather forecast for the next few days calls for temperatures to remain high,” said Tim Wilson, vice president of electric operations, in a statement. “This is causing peak demand across our system. We know that conserving energy during this time can be inconvenient, and we apologize for that. We are grateful to our customers for their help in reducing energy use. This will help us to protect the system serving our customers and avoid outages so that we can maintain service to homes, businesses, and critical facilities throughout these extreme weather conditions. Our crews are working around the clock to keep our systems safe and operating. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates to our customers.”
Liberty officials suggest the following for conserving energy:
• Set thermostats to 78 degrees or as high as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the heat should not raise their thermostat.
• Postpone heat-producing energy use such as cooking and using your washing machine, electric dryer or dishwasher.
• Turn off and unplug fans, computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions during periods of non-use.
• Turn off nonessential lights.
• Postpone all nonessential energy use.
The region remains under an excessive heat warning through midnight, with heat index values up to 108 degrees possible, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
