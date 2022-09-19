A recent $20,000 donation from Liberty will allow the Creative Learning Alliance to purchase its first manufactured exhibit for the STEAM Center at its creativity lab, 905 Main St. in Joplin.
The Creative Learning Alliance is a nonprofit in Joplin that promotes exploration and imagination for people of all ages through hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, commonly referred to as STEAM. Its volunteer board of directors is working to develop a science center for the region.
With Liberty's donation, the group has bought an illumination station from Momentum Interactives, a Columbus, Ohio-based company that produces interactive exhibits for science centers, children's museums and libraries.
According to the company's website, the illumination station is similar to a giant Lite-Brite. Younger children can use it to develop hand-eye coordination and concentration, while older kids can express their artistic creativity, the company said.
“While our lab is overflowing with over 15 full-time exhibits that were built by our two very talented exhibit builders, Kara Arnce and Lori Good, we are eager to add our first manufactured exhibit of an illumination station from Momentum Interactives," Neely Myers, project coordinator for the Creative Learning Alliance, said in a statement. "We could not have grown into this manufactured exhibit without Liberty’s generous donation.”
Liberty was happy to give to an educational organization in the community, said Will Endicott, senior manager of business and community development for the central region.
"Specifically here, it's a different type of education; it's more of a hands-on learning," he said in a statement. "Get the kids off the electronics a little bit, get them in a space where they can get hands-on and learn a lot about lots of different things, especially the STEAM element. And, you know, lots of jobs at Liberty revolve around STEAM, so (they are) potentially maybe future employees one day."
Since the spring, the Creative Learning Alliance has hosted kids' lab events on women in science, lift and drag with paper airplanes, exploring explosions and more. It has taken a mobile lab to places such as the Joplin Public Library and Third Thursday, and it recently also hosted watch parties to coincide with the planned, but ultimately delayed, launch of NASA's Artemis 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.