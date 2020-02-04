The public got a chance Monday night to weigh in on Liberty Utilities-Empire District’s request to raise rates for electrical customers, and 18 residents who spoke were neither supportive of nor happy with the proposal.
Mary Rousselle, 75, said the proposed 5.9% hike in her monthly electric bill would significantly impact her life negatively. Paying more each month to keep the lights on would force her to make cuts in other areas, such as choosing to eat a 65-cent cup of soup rather than a $5 meal at the Joplin Senior Center.
“I can’t afford this,” she told Missouri Public Service Commission officials at a hearing at Missouri Southern State University. “I live alone. I have no help, no family. When you take that $100 (from me), you’re taking it out of my kitchen.”
Should the commission approve the company’s request later this year, Liberty customers using a 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see their bill rise by $7.85, according to Liberty officials. Customers enrolled in the Low Income Pilot Program, which provides a credit for qualifying customers, would see an increase of $1.85 per month. Overall, the company filed for the request on Aug. 14 asking to increase annual electric revenues by $26.5 million.
Rousselle’s comments concerning fears of the price hike on fixed-income seniors and the disabled were echoed throughout the 11/2-hour hearing, drawing a few “amens” from the 50-plus people who gathered at Cornell Auditorium inside MSSU’s Plaster Hall.
Tammy Walker, with the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, said that last year the agency assisted 4,907 households in the area and processed 1,280 energy assistance applications totaling $336,591.60.
“The cost of basic needs is a huge challenge for our (utility) customers who struggle each month to make ends meet,” she said. “Any rate increase for the economically disadvantaged (and seniors) is too much.”
Added Shawn Ackerson, “I’m not a senior, but by the time I get to be a senior, I won’t be able to pay for electricity.”
Another matter that had residents expressing criticism during the hearing was the company’s estimating of energy usage from remote locations, without a physical visit to the meter on a property.
Joplin businessman Joshua Bard said his monthly bill of around $160 saw a jump to $275 at the beginning of last year because the bill had been estimated eight times in 2019.
“There are a lot of elderly on fixed incomes. They are estimating their bills three four times a year. How do they know that there are actually estimating correctly?” he asked.
During his speech, he handed over to PSC commissioners a petition that he said carried 4,000 signatures of residents against the rate hike.
Sheri Richard, director of rates and regulatory affairs for Liberty, acknowledged after the hearing that rate increases are hard on people. Speaking about one of the major talking points brought up during the hearing, the estimated billing process, she said: “I know on the estimated bills, we certainly sympathize with that. I don’t like the estimated bills. We’re actually putting in some advance metering technology that should, over time, eliminate the need for estimated bills.”
But the company’s investments are part of Liberty’s rate request. Its filings say it has invested $338 million in doing business. It said that since April 2016 it has replaced more than 6,400 poles and installed 11,000 devices that section off areas, automatically isolating power outages and minimizing their impact on customers.
Rate cases typically take up to 11 months. If approved, the new rates would go into effect in the summer of 2020.
What’s next?
Missouri Public Service Commission evidence hearings are scheduled for April at the Governor’s Office Building in Jefferson City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.