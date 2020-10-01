Libraries celebrate freedom to read during Banned Books Week

Popular children’s titles like “Goosebumps” or the “Captain Underpants” series have been repeatedly challenged for years in an attempt to censor certain themes, content or characters.
In honor of Banned Books Week, these titles were among those on the American Library Association’s “Top 100 Most Banned and Challenged” books from the past decade.
Banned Books Week, an annual celebration that is running this week, recognizes First Amendment protections and reminds readers to remain vigilant about threats that diminish the freedom to read.
The annual observance "helps promote the freedom to read and draw attention to the different things that have been banned or challenged,” said Jeana Gockley, Joplin Public Library director. “It’s important to remember that it’s not like this everywhere, and we’re pretty lucky that we can almost always find the things we want to read and have access to those things.”
The top 100 list includes books challenged for a variety of reasons such as LGBTQ content, sexual references, religious viewpoints, content that addresses racism and police brutality, and profanity. Although the censorship reasons differ, they share a common result — the violation of First Amendment rights.
The observance is "mainly to shine a light on censorship and celebrate your right to read, and the right to read what you want because the right to read is protected by the First Amendment,” said Bev Clarkson, Pittsburg Public Library director. “They celebrate Banned Books Week every year to put that spotlight on censorship and make everyone aware that censorship still goes on in this country, even though we’re a democratic society.”
This year’s Banned Books Week theme is “Censorship Is a Dead End. Find Your Freedom to Read.” The observance, which has been around since 1982, is going largely virtual as libraries, bookstores, universities, and organizations are hosting more online programs. The public is also welcome to participate in a series of virtual activities.
The Joplin Public Library has a display in the lobby where patrons can check out some of the banned books on display.
“I’ve worked at this library for 16 years, and the entire time I’ve been here, we’ve participated in Banned Books Week in some form or fashion,” Gockley said. “I think it’s interesting to look back a couple of decades and see what things were being challenged in the '80s versus the '90s.”
The association's Office of Intellectual Freedom has been documenting attempts to ban books in libraries and schools since 1990. The office compiled the list of the most banned and challenged books from 2010-2019 by reviewing both the public and confidential censorship reports it received.
The list draws attention to literary censorship but only provides a snapshot of book challenges. The office estimates that 82% to 97% of challenges remain unreported.
Many of the titles on the list have also been adapted for TV or movie screens, including “The Hunger Games,” “Gossip Girl,” “The Hate U Give,” “The Glass Castle” and “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”
Clarkson said when books are re-created for television, it draws more awareness to them, and with that comes both good and bad publicity. For example, “The Handmaid's Tale” was written by Margaret Atwood in 1985 and wasn’t adapted into a TV series until decades later. It was listed as the seventh-most challenged book in 2019 due to “profanity and for ‘vulgarity and sexual overtones.’”
“I think sometimes things are under the radar, so a lot of people aren’t aware of them,” she said about certain books making the list. “I’m looking at the censorship by the numbers, and on reasons for challenges, political viewpoints come up quite a bit. We’re living in a more divisive society now.”
Challenged books
The American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 377 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services in 2019. Of the 566 books that were targeted, here are the most challenged, along with the reasons cited for censoring the books:
1. "George" by Alex Gino. Challenged, banned, restricted and hidden to avoid controversy; for LGBTQ content and a transgender character; because schools and libraries should not “put books in a child’s hand that require discussion"; for sexual references; and for conflicting with a religious viewpoint and “traditional family structure."
2. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" by Susan Kuklin. Challenged for LGBTQ content, for “its effect on any young people who would read it” and for concerns that it was sexually explicit and biased.
3. "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller. Challenged and vandalized for LGBTQ content and political viewpoints, for concerns that it is “designed to pollute the morals of its readers” and for not including a content warning.
4. "Sex Is a Funny Word" by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth. Challenged, banned and relocated for LGBTQ content, for discussing gender identity and sex education, and for concerns that the title and illustrations were “inappropriate.”
5. "Prince & Knight" by Daniel Haack, illustrated by Stevie Lewis. Challenged and restricted for featuring a gay marriage and LGBTQ content; for being “a deliberate attempt to indoctrinate young children” with the potential to cause confusion, curiosity and gender dysphoria; and for conflicting with a religious viewpoint.
6. "I Am Jazz" by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas. Challenged and relocated for LGBTQ content, for a transgender character and for confronting a topic that is “sensitive, controversial, and politically charged.”
7. "The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood. Banned and challenged for profanity and for “vulgarity and sexual overtones."
8. "Drama," written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier. Challenged for LGBTQ content and for concerns that it goes against “family values/morals.”
9. "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling. Banned and forbidden from discussion for referring to magic and witchcraft, for containing curses and spells, and for characters that use “nefarious means” to attain goals.
10. "And Tango Makes Three" by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson, illustrated by Henry Cole. Challenged and relocated for LGBTQ content.
Source: The American Library Association
