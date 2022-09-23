Today in the Globe newsroom we looked things others don't want you to read.
Capping off our coverage of Banned Books Week, we go to local libraries and look at the ways challenged titles are featured or discussed.
We'll have more about story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A Newton County man being held in Guam on charges of defrauding the U.S. government.
- An event raising awareness of suicide.
- Two companies pursuing ARPA funds for broadband development in Neosho.
We hope you have a relaxing weekend.
