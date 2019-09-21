As libraries, schools and other public institutions prepare to recognize Banned Books Week, the American Library Association says certain books and other materials are increasingly targeted by censorship attempts for their diverse content.
Banned Books Week, an annual, national initiative that kicks off Sunday, this year will promote the freedom of information under the theme “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark; Keep the Light On.” It is backed by a coalition of organizations that promote freedom of expression. A number of local events are planned.
“It’s essentially a way for us to celebrate our freedom to read and the freedom to have access to the things we want to read,” said Jeana Gockley, director of the Joplin Public Library.
The American Library Association tracked nearly 350 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2018, as well as 483 books that were challenged or banned. Of the 11 most challenged books last year, most were targeted on the basis of offering diverse content and half specifically for their LGBTQ content.
“As libraries work to become centers of tolerance and inclusion — providing information, resources and programming for those who are underrepresented or marginalized in their communities — the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom has noticed a repressive pushback by those who believe that a more diverse and just society poses a threat to their beliefs and their way of life,” the ALA said in its State of America’s Libraries 2019 report. “As a result, most challenges to library resources in 2018 focused on materials and programs addressing issues of concern to those in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and related communities.”
‘Incredibly disturbing’
Mariko Tamaki, whose graphic novel “This One Summer” contains LGBTQ characters and was on the 2018 list of challenged books, noted the trend on Twitter.
“It’s sad how many LGBTQ books are challenged,” she said. “Queer stories belong in libraries. These stories belong in libraries.”
In what the ALA called a “new, worrisome” trend, challenges to LGBTQ content are even moving beyond attempts to ban books. Drag queen storytime sessions at public libraries across the country have been targeted by censorship attempts, and two of the most-challenged books last year — “This Day in June” by Gayle Pitman and “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan — were publicly burned by an Iowa religious group last fall.
“While these tactics have been given short shrift by the public and the courts, these strategies have often proven successful in chilling the willingness of schools and libraries to provide access to diverse information and ideas,” the ALA said in its recent report.
It’s also a trend that is “incredibly disturbing” to Pitman, whose “This Day in June” picture book depicts a Pride parade.
“Whether it involves removing a book from a shelf or burning a book in a trash can, all of these are attempts to erase, silence and destroy our communities,” she said in a statement from the Banned Books Week Coalition. “This is an opportunity for all of us to stand up for the freedom to read, as well as for the right to see ourselves reflected in books and for our communities to exist without oppression.”
While challenged books nearly two decades ago were often cited for offensive language (think Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”) or the perception that they encouraged Satanism (think J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series), a majority of books in recent years face censorship attempts because of their diversity, James LaRue, a former director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, wrote in 2016.
“While ‘diversity’ is seldom given as a reason for a challenge, it may in fact be an underlying and unspoken factor: the work is about people and issues others would prefer not to consider,” he wrote. “Often, content addresses concerns of groups who have suffered historic and ongoing discrimination.”
‘Diversity of voices’
Gockley, of the Joplin library, said she has noticed the trend in Southwest Missouri as well. For example, the ALA’s No. 1 challenged book of 2018, Alex Gino’s “George,” has raised questions by some Joplin Public Library patrons for its inclusion of a transgender character.
“I take it as an opportunity to hear people out because people are allowed to believe different things,” she said. “I think it’s an opportunity to have open lines of communication and talk about things. I think it’s great that people are looking at our stuff and want to talk about it.”
In cases where patrons challenge a book, library staff will evaluate the material and decide if perhaps it needs to be moved to another section of the building, such as a book that should be relocated from the children’s section to the teen section. But Gockley can’t think of an instance where materials were removed from the shelves because of a challenge.
“The library is part of the social infrastructure in Joplin, and we are promoting access (to information) for people,” she said. “Our mission is to support the public’s right to know. All sides of an issue — it’s important for us to present those. ... We are very homogeneous in this community, and if we can gain understanding of one another, then all the better.”
Amber Carr, assistant director of Spiva Library at Missouri Southern State University, said the mission behind Banned Books Week takes on a special meaning at a college campus. For that reason, the library three years ago launched a contemporary collection that highlighted current topics, such as LGBTQ issues or poverty.
“Part of (students’) purpose is to look at different thoughts and ideas and learn to think for themselves,” she said. “In order to do that, we anticipate them needing different viewpoints, whether that’s political or religious. Especially being a liberal arts institution, we want our students to learn about many different subjects.”
Other librarians working in the Four-State Area say they strive to ensure that their patrons have access to a variety of materials.
“It’s important to recognize that intellectual freedom is just as important as any other kind of freedom,” said Ruth Monnier, a learning outreach librarian at Axe Library at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University. “One of the great things about America is our diversity of voices and points of view, and you can’t really understand somebody else if you don’t have access to their thoughts.”
Jorge León, also a learning outreach librarian at PSU, said Banned Books Week is an opportunity for the library to share content with students and the community that may not already be on their radar.
“For me, the library is that nexus where you should be able to have open conversations, a place where you can discuss different topics in a safe environment,” he said.
Upcoming
The Joplin Public Library will offer a display for Banned Books Week, likely in its adult reading section. Missouri Southern’s Spiva Library also will feature a display of banned books on its third floor, located by the circulation desk.
PSU’s Axe Library will host several activities that highlight themes of censorship and freedom to read. The library will host local middle school and high school students for a variety of Banned Books Week sessions from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Susan Knell, of PSU’s College of Education, will present “Lions and Tigers and Bears! Oh My! The Banning of Children’s Books in the 21st Century” at 2 p.m. Thursday in Room 29 of Axe Library. She will discuss picture books that are often challenged as well as the issues that future teachers may face.
The public is invited to a virtual read-out from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 26 of Axe Library. Participants may bring a favorite book or select one from the library and record themselves reading a short passage and explaining its personal importance.
