The Joplin Public Library's future plans included expanding their range of selections, improved signage and improving ease of entry.

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at plans for where a large collection of books lives.

The Joplin Public Library has announced a new strategic plan to guide its future development and operation, including expanded collections, improved signage and upgraded entries. We'll share details about that plan in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

You'll also find reports about:

  • Health inspections of restaurants resuming now that COVID-19 is regressing across the region.
  • The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announcing a deal to attract a GM plant to town.
  • A Joplin man, accused of going on a rampage after failing to find his keys, firing his lawyer and changing his plea.

