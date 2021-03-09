Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at plans for where a large collection of books lives.
The Joplin Public Library has announced a new strategic plan to guide its future development and operation, including expanded collections, improved signage and upgraded entries. We'll share details about that plan in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
You'll also find reports about:
- Health inspections of restaurants resuming now that COVID-19 is regressing across the region.
- The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announcing a deal to attract a GM plant to town.
- A Joplin man, accused of going on a rampage after failing to find his keys, firing his lawyer and changing his plea.
We hope the wind didn't blow much of yours away today. Have a wonderful evening.
