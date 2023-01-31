The first book selection for the Joplin Public Library's new Joplin Reads Together initiative is "Remarkably Bright Creatures," by Shelby Van Pelt.
The book is a New York Times bestseller and a nominee for two Goodreads Choice Awards in 2022. It explores friendship, reckoning and hope through a widow's unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus.
Joplin Reads Together is a community-focused initiative that focuses on one select book at a time. Community members can participate by reading the book, tracking their progress on Beanstack and joining library programs connected to the book.
The "Remarkably Bright Creatures" read will include accompanying programs during the month of April, ending with a visit from the author.
The library has purchased additional copies of the book in hardcover and audiobook versions. They are available to check out from the library and available digitally using the Libby app.
Details: joplinpubliclibrary.org/joplinreadstogether.
