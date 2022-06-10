Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited about a celebration of history.
In one party Sunday there will be two celebrations for Joplin Public Library — a commemoration of five years at its current location, and 120 years of operation.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Designs for a trail and parking lot at Grand Falls.
- Tours of mausoleums and gravesites for prominent Joplinites.
- A kickoff for a statewide biking tour.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
