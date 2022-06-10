Joplin Public Library Opening

Guests gather for opening ceremonies for the new Joplin Public Library in June 2017. The new library was built after the 2011 tornado and moved from its previous location on Main Street in downtown Joplin. Globe file | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited about a celebration of history.

In one party Sunday there will be two celebrations for Joplin Public Library — a commemoration of five years at its current location, and 120 years of operation. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Designs for a trail and parking lot at Grand Falls. 
  • Tours of mausoleums and gravesites for prominent Joplinites. 
  • A kickoff for a statewide biking tour. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

