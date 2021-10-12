Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted a library's award.
The Missouri LIbrary Association has named Joplin Public Library as its 2021 Public Relations Achievement Award winner.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Coverage of a Joplin Board of Education work session meeting.
- The first day of Daniel Chavez' trial for child sex abuse.
- An upcoming production of "Little Women" at Joplin High School.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
