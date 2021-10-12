Library

Roberta Pommert picks up books as part of the Joplin Public Library's curbside service on May 20, 2020. The library was cited for its efforts at attracting more patrons and providing better customer service to all. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted a library's award.

The Missouri LIbrary Association has named Joplin Public Library as its 2021 Public Relations Achievement Award winner.

