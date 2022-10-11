Joplin's tree limb and brush drop-off site will be open Friday and Saturday, the final weekend this year for the service.
The site at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It operates March through October unless a weather event in other months requires disposal of tree limbs.
The free drop-off has no load limits although leaves, grass clippings, and other debris is not accepted. It is not available for commercial contractor use.
Yard waste also can be put out with trash. Limbs must be bundled no heavier than 50 pounds per bundle and cut to a maximum length of four feet with limbs smaller than four inches in diameter.
The drop-off site is located six-tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.
For more information, call the city's recycling division at 417-624-0820, ext. 1501, or the Public Works Center at 417-624-0820 ext. 1564.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.