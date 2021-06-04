NEOSHO, Mo. — A park in northern Neosho that was the site of two recent deaths has been closed until further notice by the city.
Lime Kiln Park, located north of Neosho along Shoal Creek, is owned by the city and managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
According to an announcement from the city, the park has been closed until further notice. Trespassers will be subject to prosecution, according to the announcement.
City Manager David Kennedy said issues from flooding, impending construction and needed improvements led to the closure.
“The park obviously just flooded, improvements need to be done and a construction phase is coming,” Kennedy said. “There are things we have wanted to do for a long time to get Lime Kiln to match the atmosphere we have in other parks, so this was a good time to do it all.”
The park is the site of four drownings since 2015. Kaylin Brown, 12, and Trevor Hicks, 34, are the latest two people who died of either drowning or injuries caused by being swept under the creek’s current.
Both entered the water on May 26 during a family outing.
Hicks was recovered from the water after diving in to rescue Brown; he died of his injuries Tuesday morning. Brown’s body was found more than 3 miles downstream of the dam on Sunday.
Lime Kiln Park is the site of a low-head dam used by the city of Neosho to pool 85% of its drinking water, Kennedy said. As water spills over the dam, it creates a vortex on the spill side that is difficult for swimmers to escape. The problem is exacerbated during periods of high water.
A solution for the problem has been in the works since 2019. The plan calls for filling in the spill side of the dam with a ramp.
The result would replace the vortex with a series of rapids that stretches for about 220 feet.
On Tuesday, the Neosho City Council formally approved an engineering agreement with Allgeier, Martin and Associates. The $134,000 contract is funded by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
A timeline for construction has not yet been set. It is possible that the park will remain closed until that construction is completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.