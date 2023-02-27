PITTSBURG, Kan. — A limited number of tickets remain for the 49th annual Pittsburg State University Jazz Festival concert featuring acclaimed trombonist Wycliffe Gordon.
The concert, planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Auditorium, will wrap up the daylong festival.
The evening ticketed concert will kick off with the PSU jazz ensemble before Gordon and his group take the stage.
Tickets for the evening concert are $15 for adults and $10 for children, seniors citizens and military members. PSU students are admitted free, and discounted tickets for PSU faculty and staff are available with valid PSU ID.
They may be purchased or picked up at the PSU ticket office in 137 Garfield Weede Building. They also may be purchased at 620-235-4796 or at www.pittstate.edu/tickets.
