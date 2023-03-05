Newly appointed Missouri state Treasurer Vivek Malek was the first speaker at Saturday's Lincoln Day dinner at the Joplin Family Worship Center in Joplin. Behind him on stage are Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, newly elected 32nd District Missouri Sen. Jill Carter, newly elected 7th District U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, Lincoln Day keynote speaker Tim Jones, master of ceremonies and Webb City Mayor Lynn Ragsdale, and newly appointed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.