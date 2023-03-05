Five months after the 2022 midterm election and three months after the officeholders who won those races started to do their jobs, local Republicans held the unofficial kickoff for the 2024 state and federal election cycle.
Keynote speaker and former Republican Speaker of the Missouri House Tim Jones said election cycles never really end as candidates and others work to find support and donors throughout the year.
“We just wrapped up one election cycle, but believe it or not, we’re already off on the next one,” said Jones, who hosts radio talk shows in Springfield and St. Louis.
“Jasper and Newton County Lincoln Day is one of the most important Lincoln Day events in the state for people to attend,” Jones said. “It’s a very important part of the state for Republicans to show up at and introduce themselves to the voters. So I’m honored to unofficially be here to kind of kick off the 2024 election cycle.”
Nick Myers, chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and of the Newton County Republican Central Committee, said there weren’t very many announced candidates for office at Saturday’s Lincoln Day dinner because the filing period for those offices is still almost a year away, but this off-year event was a place where people considering runs for state or federal office needed to be.
“This is the most Republican senatorial district in the entire state, so if you’re a candidate for something, you ought to be here,” Myers said. “If you want to see what I think are the best Republicans in any part of the state, you ought to be here and get to know each other. The whole idea is to be able to talk to the candidates and the officeholders one on one and hear them speak up there and visit with each other.”
Myers said more than 300 people attended Saturday’s event, a typical crowd for an off-year Lincoln Day dinner.
Myers and others at the event said this year was a celebration for Republicans of a clean sweep of Missouri statewide offices in the elections in November 2022.
Democrat state Auditor Nicole Galloway didn’t seek reelection in 2022, and Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick won election to the auditor’s office with 59.4% of the vote.
With Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s appointment of Vivek Malek to replace Fitzpatrick as treasurer and his appointment of Andrew Bailey as attorney general to replace Eric Burlison, who was elected to the U.S. House, Republicans now hold all the statewide offices and both Missouri U.S. Senate seats for the first time in generations. They also hold all but two of the eight U.S. House seats from Missouri.
“It just so happens that this is the first time since the 1860s that there’s no statewide elected Democrat in the office, so we’re celebrating that, even though you don’t see it up here on the table,” Myers said. “I’m celebrating that.”
Rep. Cody Smith, a Carthage Republican who is chairman of the Missouri House Budget Committee, echoed that sentiment.
“This is the beginning of the next election cycle,” Smith said. “So this many people here tonight is quite an impressive amount of people who have come to prepare for the next election and hear from some folks who are thinking about running, perhaps for statewide offices.
“But it’s early yet, and so we’re talking about celebrating the fact that for the first time in a long time Republicans hold all of the statewide offices in Missouri.”
On the stage at Saturday’s dinner, Republicans heard from Malek, Bailey, Burlison and other officeholders before Jones’ address.
Officeholders were given a short time to introduce themselves to the crowd. Others speaking were state Sen. Jill Carter from the 32nd District and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Jones, in his address, told the crowd that today’s Republican Party is not the party of their fathers or grandfathers.
“I see the Republican Party as having expanded its tent dramatically over the last few years,” he said. “I think the COVID years taught us a lot of lessons as to which party stands for what. I would say the Republican Party stands for individual freedom and liberty where everyone is encouraged to pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of their own happiness.”
