Tickets are still available for people to see and rub shoulders with some of the leading candidates for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, 7th District U.S. House and state auditor.
The Republican Central Committees of Newton and Jasper counties are getting together to host the annual Joplin Lincoln Day Dinner, slated for Saturday at the Calvary Baptist Church, 600 E. 50th St. in Joplin.
A candidate forum is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a dinner from 6 to 8 p.m.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft are slated to speak at the dinner.
Nick Myers, chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee and chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, said candidates for all the contested races in the August primary and November general election will be in Joplin for the event.
“You don’t get this kind of group of candidates together in one place very often,” Myers said. “People will have a couple of ways to evaluate the candidates. They can hear them in the forum we’ll hold from about 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and after the forum, many of them are staying for the dinner and people can talk with them one on one. It’s an opportunity to see almost everyone at the top of the ballots.”
Candidates who have accepted invitations to attend are:
• For U.S. Senate: U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, including Barton County and points north of Joplin; U.S. Rep Billy Long, who represents Missouri’s 7th Congressional District, including Joplin, Springfield and much of Southwest Missouri; St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey; state Sen. Dave Schatz, president pro tem of the Missouri Senate; and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Myers said former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned from office in 2018 under a criminal investigation, was invited.
• For state auditor: incumbent state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, of Shell Knob; and state Rep. Dave Gregory, from St. Louis.
• For 7th District U.S. House: Sam Alexander, an emergency room doctor with Cox Health System in Springfield; state Sen. Eric Burlison, of Battlefield; state Sen. Mike Moon, of Ash Grove; Joplin native Audrey Richards, of Kimberling City; and former state Sen. Jay Wasson, from Christian County.
Myers said the candidates will take part in a forum where each group will take the stage according to the office for which they are running. They will then have an allotted time to speak. Newton County Judge Greg Stremel will act as timekeeper.
After the forum, attendees will gather for a dinner and hear from the three speakers.
Myers said Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley was invited to speak as well, but no word has been received on whether he’ll attend.
Myers said he expects the candidates for federal office to talk about current events and their visions about the role of the federal government.
“I think they’ll talk about what part should the federal government play in what’s happening today,” Myers said. “You know, I read today we had 17 miles of truckers drive through our area (on Monday). That’s 17 miles of freedom. I also read that there were 40 miles of Russian tanks and vehicles lined up on the road to Kyiv in Ukraine. That’s 40 miles of tyranny and evil. We need to focus on freedom, and the trucks were a good example of that.”
Myers said tickets were still available for the event. Cost is $45 per person. Go to https://joplinlincolnday.com for updates or to buy tickets online.
Myers said seating is limited to about 400, so people should register as soon as possible.
