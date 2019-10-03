Lindsey Stevenson: Trails build more than physical health

Have you been hitting the trails?
Walking and biking trails make physical activity more convenient, and promote a culture of wellness. Trails connect people with places, making it easier to walk or bike their commute, to run errands or go to work. This is especially true in communities that lack sidewalks and bike lanes. This alternative to the traditional commute can help reduce traffic congestion and car crashes, as well as air pollution.
Despite research showing the health benefits of physical activity (weight maintenance, disease prevention and improved mood, to name a few), most U.S. adults and children are not reaching movement goals throughout the day.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children and adolescents get at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. Adults need 150 minutes of aerobic activity every week.
Recommendations used to lean toward continued or sustained physical activity to achieve any health benefits, but current research says any movement counts toward reaching the goals outlined above. The main goal is to move more and sit less throughout the day. In fact, people who sit for more than an accumulated eight hours a day are at a higher risk of premature death than those who find opportunities for movement in their daily routine.
Use of cycling trails is a great way to increase your level of movement throughout the day. Cycling has many other health benefits, including:
• It's easier on joints than jogging.
• It’s an aerobic (heart health) as well as muscle-strengthening workout.
• Cycling helps improve one’s ability to perform activities of daily living and balance, which become important as we age.
• It promotes bone growth.
All of these benefits combine to help physically active individuals live a longer life with better quality, meaning they aren’t living with diseases and conditions that limit their abilities to do what they want and need to do.
Many factors determine how many calories will be used in a given activity, including age, gender and weight. As a general guideline, someone who weighs 150 pounds will burn about 203 calories in just 30 minutes of cycling (at 10 mph). If you weigh more than 150 pounds, you may burn more calories per minute, and fewer calories per minute if you weigh less.
What does 203 calories look like? There are about 200 calories in one-half cup of raisins, 28 almonds, 18 Pringles, or just one-third of a Big Mac.
To get the most out of your biking adventure on Joplin trails, follow these tips:
• Wear appropriate gear — this includes close-toed shoes, breathable clothes and a properly-fitted helmet.
• Wear sunscreen — always. You can even burn when it’s cloudy.
• Pack a light snack such as a granola bar or dried fruit if you’ll be biking for a while.
• Start where you are and ease into physical activity if you’ve previously been inactive. Start with a five-minute ride and gradually increase to 10-, 15- and 30-minute rides.
• Have fun. Listen to music or ask a friend to join.
Beyond physical health, exercise supports mental and emotional health. It is a mood and self-esteem booster. Exercise releases endorphins in our brain, which are our natural mood boosters. In fact, a great way to manage short-term depression or just those natural ups and downs that we all deal with in life is to be active. Furthermore, physical activity can be a social strengthener — connecting people with other people, another important spoke in the wheel of wellness.
Lindsey Stevenson is the University of Missouri Extension engagement specialist in nutrition and health in Barton County. The Young Professional Network of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has identified trails and connectivity as a priority.
