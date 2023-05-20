Missouri Southern used the long ball to beat Southern Arkansas 11-4 in a Saturday elimination game and advance in the NCAA Central Region round slated for noon Sunday at Warren Turner Field at MSSU. The Lions will play Minnesota State University, of Mankato, which beat them 13-2 earlier on Saturday.
The Lions have one loss in the double-elimination tournament meaning if they beat Mankato in the noon game, the two teams will have to play a second game, but if Mankato wins the first game, Southern is eliminated.
It’s the first time Missouri Southern has advanced to the regional finals since 1992.
In 2023, it was thanks to an offense potentially doing what head coach Bryce Darnell had been waiting on. Earlier this week, Darnell and junior shortstop Henry Kusiak talked about the offense getting hot at the right time and this 11-run outburst could have been that exactly.
“Well, we hope,” Darnell said. “Game 1, we were not good offensively and a lot of that is due to (Mankato’s) pitcher. In Game 2, we looked like our old self again. ... Hopefully that carries over.”
MSSU 11, SAU 4
Two home runs by the Lions’ Matt Miller, one by Nate Mieszkowski and an inside-the-park two-run homer by Treghan Parker in the top of the eighth inning sealed the win for Southern.
Miller scored the first and last runs of the game for Southern with his 24th and 25th home runs of the season.
Parker has 17 home runs on the season to set the sophomore single-season home run record for Missouri Southern.
Southern scored first on Miller’s first home run with two outs in the top of the second inning, but the Muleriders tied the game on an RBI double by first baseman Will Richardson in the bottom of the second that scored Southern Arkansas’ third baseman Chris Lyles.
SAU took the lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI sacrifice fly.
The teams battled to a standoff with Southern Arkansas leading 2-1 until the sixth inning when MSSU broke away, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth. The Lions strung together multiple singles in the inning to rally for those runs.
“We barreled some balls to the opposite field, had some really good at-bats and battled some tough pitches,” Darnell said. “That’s something we hadn’t really done the last few weekends. That was great to see.”
They followed that with three runs in the seventh and two runs in eighth to take a 10-2 lead.
The Muleriders scored two in the bottom of the eighth and Southern’s Miller capped off the scoring with a his second home run of the night in the ninth, to make 11-4 for the Lions.
Trent Harris started the game and delivered 4 2/3 innings of two-run baseball before being replaced by Laif Hultine. Hultine finished the final 4 1/3 innings and only gave up two unearned runs to SAU to grab the win.
“Trent’s pitched really well in his last three starts. I’m really proud of the way he’s progressed,” Darnell said. “Laif was lights out two nights ago and he was again tonight. Both of those guys looked really good.”
Playff Perspective
The Lions are in the playoffs of the Central Region tournament just like they’d planned. They aren’t in the driver’s seat, though. The pitching may be tough to decide knowing you have to win two games, not just one.
“We’re in the championship game and credit to our guys for getting themselves going again after the way we played in the early game,” Darnell said. “We feel good about ourselves right now and we’re looking forward to tomorrow.”
NCBWA Central Region pitcher of the year Cole Woods pitched on Thursday in MSSU’s 4-3 win over Arkansas Tech. Woods has been telling Darnell he’s ready to go again. He even tried to take the mound in today’s elimination game. He might be needed at some point on Sunday.
“He tells me he can (pitch Sunday),” Darnell said. “We won’t hesitate to pitch him. I mean, he’s not going to start the first game, but, we’re not going to hesitate to throw him. He was in my ear about throwing today. There’s a chance he could pitch tomorrow, for sure.
“We’re not real sure right now (on Game 1 starter),” Darnell said. “We thought we’d sleep on it and decide in the morning.”
Minnesota State-Mankato 13, MSSU 2
Minnesota State starter Nathan Culley struck out 10 Lion batters in six innings of work in the morning game, and the Mavericks combined for 15 hits in a 13-2 win over No. 10 Missouri Southern in their NCAA Division II Central Regional second-round game on Saturday at Warren Turner Field.
The Mavericks are the only unscathed team in the double-elimination tournament.
The Lions scored first when Chayton Beck made it across the plate in the third inning, but the Maverick’s answered in the bottom of the frame with a Jackson Hague two-run home run over the left field fence to put Minnesota State University up 2-1. They added two more runs off an Adam Schneider single that plated Adam Weed and Ryan Wickman. The Mavericks made it 5-1 on a Schneider steal of home plate.
Minnesota State padded its lead with a six-run fifth inning. Weed hit a single to right center field that scored Mikey Gottschalk before Schneider hit a double that brought home Weed to make it 7-1. Nick Baker crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice and Hague hit his second homer of the day — this time a three-run shot to left center that also scored Aidan Byrne and Matt Fleischhacker to make it 11-1.
The Lions managed a run in the top of the seventh, off a solo home run to left field by Will Doherty, but the Mavericks responded with two runs of their own in their half of the inning. A Hague single drove home Fleischhaker and a Wickman single brought home Byrne to close out scoring for the game and the Mavericks went on to the 13-2 win.
Hague led Minnesota State with 6 RBIs while going 4-6 at the plate. Schneider was 2-4 with 3 RBIs and was one of five Minnesota State players with multiple hits. In addition to Culley’s 10 strikeouts, reliever Spencer Wright logged six strikeouts in three innings of work. Culley improved to 9-3 with the win.
Doherty went 2-4 for the Lions with an RBI. Three other Southern hitters (Treghan Parker, Ethan Clark and Henry Kusiak) accounted for the Lions five hits.
Southern used five pitchers throughout the game and starter Cole Gayman (6-2) was saddled with the loss. Gayman gave up three runs on six hits in 2.1 innings.
