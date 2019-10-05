Brass on parade ... kings and queens ... and of course, football.
It must be homecoming season.
“MSSU World Tour” was the theme for this year’s homecoming at Missouri Southern State University, with events on Friday including a picnic on the oval and the crowning of royalty, followed by an awards banquet in the evening. The rain held off long enough Saturday for the annual parade and the alumni tailgate party at the Ralph L. Gray Alumni Center. The Lions then took on the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg during the afternoon.
Homecoming wrapped up Saturday night with a dinner and program in honor of KGCS, celebrating 35 years.
