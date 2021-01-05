The following is a list of pre-filed bills sponsored by members of the Missouri House of Representatives and Senate from the Joplin region. It does not include bills the legislators have co-sponsored.
Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin:
- SB 42: Gives protections to health care providers from COVID-19 liability lawsuits under certain conditions.
- SB 43: Requires health benefit plans to cover some services that are also covered for people receiving state health benefits.
- SB 44: Changes the way water companies can bid for infrastructure improvements.
- SB 120: Modifies several provisions for Missouri veterans, including "surviving spouse" definitions, Purple Star campuses and auto insurance.
- SB 121: Changes details related to managed care organizations for the state's health insurance program.
- SB 122: Changes details for releasing people committed of crimes who have been committed to the state for lack of mental fitness.
- SB 171: Changes details about the fault of non-parties in tort actions.
- SB 172: Adjusts penalties for violating natural gas safety standards to match federal guidelines.
- SB 173: Changes details about how antipsychotic drugs are prescribed for patients in the state's health care program.
- SB 211: Adjusts details about punitive damages against the state or its employees.
- SB 212: Changes details about the state's department of corrections and parole board.
- SB 213: Adjusts community service requirements for DWI offenders.
- SB 233: Increases the salary that a coroner for a second-class county can be paid.
- SB 234: Limits who can be appointed as a representative of an estate.
- SB 235: Allows the sale of raw milk under certain conditions.
- SB 258: Classifies members of the Missouri National Guard as state employees under certain conditions.
