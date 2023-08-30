BENTONVILLE, Ark. — "Listening Forest," an outdoor, nighttime exhibit created by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, opened this week at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for its third and final season.
The immersive exhibition, which first opened in the museum's North Forest in August 2022, includes eight installations that are activated by audience participation. The installations are:
• "Recorded Assembly," which merges the facial features of participants into a constantly changing portrait of previous forest visitors.
• "Arkansas Text Stream," which consists of brief texts sourced from Northwest Arkansas community members animated as a slow stream of letters.
• "Pulse Forest," where visitors can add their heartbeat to an array of 3,000 lightbulbs.
• "Thermal Drift," which features a thermal camera that registers a visitor’s heat signature and visualizes that energy as particles floating into the surrounding space.
• "Remote Pulse," which consists of two identical pulse-sensing stations that connect strangers and beams of light across the forest.
• "Embodied Light Beacons," which gives visitors the opportunity to control 20-foot-tall stick figures made of light.
• "Voice Forest," where guests can leave a voice recording that joins a chorus of voices left by previous visitors.
• "Summon," where microphones pick up sounds from visitors on a bridge and translate them into an array of light in the ravine below.
The installations are set to a custom soundtrack composed by electronic musician Scanner (Robin Rimbaud).
Tickets are $7-$25 for Wednesday and Thursday nights and $12-$30 for Friday and Saturday nights. The exhibition is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Go to crystalbridges.org to purchase tickets in advance.
"Listening Forest" will be open through Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.