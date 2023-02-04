BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The return of the Listening Forest and exhibitions featuring the work of Mexican artist Diego Rivera and photographer Annie Leibovitz will be among the highlights of the 2023 lineup at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
“Crystal Bridges aims to tell an ever more broadening and inclusive story of American art,” said Austen Barron Bailly, chief curator, in a statement. “This year’s lineup provides ample opportunities for the community to explore new narratives, reimagine identities and encounter beauty.”
The 2023 lineup includes:
• “Diego Rivera’s America,” March 11 through July 31. Between the early 1920s and early 1940s, Rivera worked in both Mexico and the U.S., creating art that depicted families, workers, struggles and histories. More than 150 works, including drawings, easel paintings and frescoes, will be on display. This will be the first major exhibition focused solely on Rivera in more than 20 years. Tickets are $12 and free for members.
• “Annie Leibovitz: Portraits,” Sept. 16 through Jan. 29, 2024. The exhibit will feature a new group of photographs highlighting current events and figures. It also will host a complementary selection of Leibovitz’s works from the past decade, displayed across both printed and digital mediums. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
• “Seeing One Another: New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” Jan. 28 through Jan. 1, 2024. The exhibit features works from the U.S., Europe and Africa that tell stories about human relationships through themes of portraiture, family and legacy. Admission is free.
• “Flagged for Discussion,” April 8 through Sept. 25. The exhibit features work by more than 20 artists of the American flag across time through painting, printmaking, fiber, photography and mixed media. Admission is free.
• “Marie Bannerot McInerney: Trace Me Back,” June 24 through April 22, 2024. Inspired by the tragic love story of Orpheus and Eurydice, the installation depicts impermanence and loss. The artist uses materials such as silk organza, concrete and light. Admission is free.
• “Sonic Blossom” by Lee Mingwei, Sept. 9-29. This performance installation involves local singers in costume approaching a visitor within the museum galleries to perform one of five Franz Schubert pieces, accompanied by a piano recording. Admission is free.
• “Toshiko Takaezu // Lenore Tawney,” Oct. 14 through March 25, 2024. Twelve new acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection will depict the friendship between the two artists. Takaezu works with ceramics, Tawney with weaving. Admission is free.
• “Listening Forest” by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, March 1 through May 28 and Aug. 30 through Dec. 31. This North Forest experience uses light, sound and projections to create an interactive walk through the woods. Each installation is activated by the visitor’s heart rate, body, voice or movements, which direct the forest’s response. Ticket prices will vary by day and membership.
